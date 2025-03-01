6 ft tall star who Seth Rollins injured 5 years ago to return at Elimination Chamber 2025? Exploring potential scenario

WWE will hold the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, tonight, which is set to feature one of the most stacked main events ever. John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul will battle for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Some other feuds for the Show of Shows could also begin in the Men's Elimination Chamber match tonight, and one of them could be Seth Rollins vs. a returning Aleister Black.

The former WWE star recently parted ways with AEW and is rumored to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. He may appear during the Men's Elimination Chamber match to assault Seth Rollins, one of his last major opponents, before being released from the Stamford-based promotion.

Aleister Black and Seth Rollins feuded in the summer of 2020, which led to the former losing his eye on the orders of The Visionary. So, he could get payback from Rollins by showing up at the Elimination Chamber, which would cost him an undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

This way, WWE could set up a massive match between the two men at the Showcase of Immortals in which Rollins could help the 6 ft tall star reach main event status. His feud with Cody Rhodes was essential to The American Nightmare's rise to stardom after the latter's WWE return in 2022, so he could similarly help Black.

Triple H gave a massive push to Aleister Black when he was running NXT, so his booking the 39-year-old against a top star like Seth Rollins would make a lot of sense.

Aleister Black is not the only star who could attack Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins is at odds with multiple WWE stars, including big names like Roman Reigns and CM Punk. This year, the Visionary injured The Tribal Chief during the Men's Royal Rumble match, forcing him out of action.

It is possible that Roman Reigns invades the Men's Elimination Chamber match to cost his former brother a huge title match at WrestleMania. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that receipts are coming.

The rumored plan for WrestleMania is a Triple-Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. So, if The Tribal Chief takes out The Visionary tonight, it will probably confirm that they will collide at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

