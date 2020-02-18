6 huge names that could be involved at WWE WrestleMania 36

Who will be joining Drew in Tampa this year?

One big thing that WWE always tries to accomplish with the WrestleMania each year is to have as many big names featured as they can arrange. Last year, for example, John Cena appeared in a segment instead of a match. In previous years, the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and even NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal have been a part of the event.

Sometimes, a Hall of Fame induction coincides with an appearance. Other times it could be an official retirement match - like Kurt Angle's match against Baron Corbin last year. A big angle that leads to a match (NWO/DX at WrestleMania 31) like between Triple H and Sting has also been another way used to bolster the PPV. Big names help sell the PPV to fans other than just the hardcore ones that watch the product every week.

Since the start of 2020, several WWE Legends and other big names have emerged on programming. In the last two weeks alone, both Hogan and Goldberg have appeared on SmackDown to try and go toe to toe psychologically with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Goldberg's showing led to a Universal Championship match at Super Showdown at the end of February.

So, which other big names are going to show up in Tampa, and which ones could possibly be in matches? Is Goldberg's appearance a one-off, and what happens if he does win the title at Super Showdown? Here are six big names that could feasibly show up at WrestleMania 36.

#6 Tyson Fury

The Gypsy King

Tyson Fury was a part of Crown Jewel in October of 2019. He had appeared on the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX, and faced Braun Strowman at the event in Saudi Arabia.

After winning by countout, we were left to wonder when and if Fury would show up in a WWE ring again. He appeared on WWE programming afterwards, apparently making peace with Strowman and offering to make his next WWE match a tag team battle with Braun as his partner. But, that was the last we heard of it until recently.

He might have been noncommittal at first, but he has stated his plans to return to a WWE ring once again. Fury has said that he wants to face Brock Lesnar at some point, but in terms of readiness, he needs a little more ring time in order to face an opponent the caliber of the Beast. And with Drew McIntyre winning the 2020 Royal Rumble and having already challenged Lesnar, that match is clearly off.

An appearance at the Show of Shows for Fury also depends on his upcoming rematch against Deontay Wilder. WWE officials seemed to only be interested in a big match for Fury if he is victorious in said bout with Wilder. Whatever happens on February 22nd, Fury could easily show up in some capacity at the Showcase of the Immortals in Tampa.

