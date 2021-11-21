6 Last-minute predictions for Survivor Series - WWE legend returns, Tag Team Teases split 

WWE Survivor Series will take over The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tomorrow night and could see some incredible surprises.

The card for the show is lackluster when compared to Survivor Series events in recent years. That being said, there are plenty of swerves that WWE could pull in order to entertain the WWE Universe as part of the final event of the year.

The following list looks at just six last-minute predictions for tomorrow night's Survivor Series event.

#6. RKBro tease a split at Survivor Series

It's the one night of the year where brand supremacy is the only prize. There are several matches on the card where the champions will go head to head and one of these matches sees RKBro take on The Usos.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been at odds in recent weeks and a loss to The Usos on Sunday night could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. The Usos are in great form and have Roman Reigns backing them at present, so it's hard to see them losing this head-to-head match, although it is never wise to overlook The Viper.

If Riddle is the reason why the duo ends up losing this match, then it's likely that he could be on the receiving end of an RKO out of nowhere as well.

#5. Omos wins the 25-man Battle Royal

The 25-man battle royal to celebrate the anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut at Survivor Series includes five tag teams, meaning there is likely to be some tension.

This match could tease some interesting splits down the line since there has already been talk of Omos and AJ Styles going their separate ways, whilst Montez Ford is a future WWE Champion.

It's hard to see past Omos when it comes to a winner, but Styles and Omos could work together to make it to the final few before Styles is eliminated and the seven-foot star is awarded the victory.

It's unclear what the winner of the match will receive, but given the field of stars involved, it's hard to see past Omos winning the match.

Edited by Ryan K Boman