6 Last-minute predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 - Long-overdue return, new alliance is forged, new champion is crowned 

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes center stage on Sunday night for the fallout from the biggest event of the year. Several bouts on this weekend's card are rematches from WrestleMania, but the story has moved forward, and the outcomes are expected to be very different.

While Backlash is traditionally seen as a filler event, several possible moments could steal the show this weekend.

The following article looks at just six last-minute predictions for WrestleMania Backlash.

#6. Omos defeats Bobby Lashley with the help of MVP at WrestleMania Backlash

Omos was defeated via pinfall for the first time in his WWE career at WrestleMania 38 when Bobby Lashley dominated the giant. MVP has since taken Omos under his wing. As a result, the latter will have the chance to exact some revenge on Lashley at Backlash.

The real storyline here is how MVP betrayed The All Mighty and joined Omos, so it's hard to imagine that he won't play a key role in this match. The former United States Champion will likely provide a distraction, allowing Omos to win.

#5. Madcap Moss defeats Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin were originally close friends on-screen. It was Corbin who pushed the 32-year-old into the spotlight on SmackDown. But the two men are currently at odds. Interestingly, given his current run, the star formerly known as Riddick Moss is expected to be pushed to the moon.

He has the look and charisma to go far in WWE, and it appears that Corbin could be the man to put him over and allow that push towards a singles title to begin.

#4. Seth Rollins defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash

Seth Rollins was the handpicked superstar that Cody Rhodes returned to face at WrestleMania last month. Since then, the two stars have continued their feud and are now set to collide once again at Backlash. Another loss could potentially be damaging for Rollins and his new persona.

With WWE's record of 50/50 booking, Rollins will likely hand Rhodes his first loss since his return this weekend. It would then be interesting to see if both men move on to a new feud on RAW.

#3. Ciampa debuts as the new member of Judgement Day at WrestleMania Backlash

Edge faces AJ Styles in a WrestleMania rematch this Sunday, as Damian Priest will be banned from ringside. It was Priest who helped The Rated-R Superstar to victory last month when he caused the distraction, but this won't be allowed on Sunday night.

With the former NXT star unable to interfere in the match, Edge has to have a plan-b up his sleeve. As a result, we will likely see another member added to Judgement Day this weekend, with fan speculation suggesting that it could be Ciampa.

Ciampa has been attacking Mustafa Ali lately, and an alliance with Edge could explain his heel turn and why he has targeted the returning star.

#2. Alexa Bliss returns to exact revenge on Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen in WWE since February when she came up short during the Women's Elimination Chamber contest in Saudi Arabia. The former champion has since married and noted that she is waiting for WWE's call for a comeback, having recovered following sinus surgery.

Bliss' initial WWE hiatus began after Extreme Rules last year when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair, who also destroyed her best friend, Lilly. After undergoing extensive therapy as part of her character development, Bliss returned to the ring. However, it's clear that she needs revenge on Flair for the attack.

The SmackDown Women's Champion is in an "I Quit" match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, which would allow Bliss to interfere and cost Flair her title.

#1. Drew McIntyre becomes the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns in more than two years

Drew McIntyre has had Roman Reigns' number for a while, and this weekend is his chance to prove it. While it's a six-man tag team match, any man who is able to pin The Tribal Chief will be handed a title shot, something that appears to be on the cards for McIntyre.

Reigns hasn't been pinned since TLC 2019 when Baron Corbin handed him the loss. Drew McIntyre could break that streak at WrestleMania Backlash, which would then catapult him into the title picture and make him the first man to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on television.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Kartik Arry