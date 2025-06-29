6 Matches WWE can book after Night of Champions

Two WWE stars earned title opportunities, and one championship changed hands at this year's Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Solo Sikoa utilized help from three other stars to end Jacob Fatu's short reign as United States Champion.

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill became King and Queen of the Ring by winning the finals of their respective tournaments. Rhodes and The Storm have opportunities regardless of who holds a belt.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a tag team match pitting Sami Zayn and Penta against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after events from Night of Champions.

Other moments before and after the Saudi Arabia premium live event should afford certain performers matches in the near future. WWE officials should book the next six matches following Night of Champions.

#6. Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso vs. Tonga Loa and Tala Tonga

Solo Sikoa's reshaping of his Bloodline continued at Night of Champions. Not only did JC Mateo interfere as usual, but Tonga Loa returned from injury to attack his former ally.

Hikuleo, who is now known as Tala Tonga, also finally debuted for WWE, chokeslamming Fatu onto the announce table. With a new-look faction in tow, Fatu will be looking for revenge.

Since he and Jimmy Uso had an uneasy agreement on the go-home edition of SmackDown, they'll likely oppose the returning Tonga Loa and the imposing Tala Tonga.

#5. AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio gets rebooked after Night of Champions

One match that was scheduled for WWE Night of Champions, but was canceled, featured Dominik Mysterio defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles.

The match was canceled on the RAW before the event due to Dirty Dom having a rib injury. It could've been held off so that Styles could face Dominik in his hometown of Atlanta at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It's just a matter of when the champion is healthy and when bookers make the match. Holding it off could also be due to Liv Morgan's injury.

#4. Jade Cargill earned a shot at WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

With Jade Cargill winning Queen of the Ring, she earned a title shot at SmackDown's WWE Women's Champion.

However, with two shows before SummerSlam, there's a chance she may not be holding that title when the huge PLE rolls around. Naomi has the Money in the Bank briefcase and can cash in at any time.

The plan is currently between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, with The Storm winning Queen of the Ring. If Naomi changes things, the match could turn into a triple threat.

#3. A triple-threat match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Another match that was affected on the RAW before Night of Champions was Becky Lynch defending the Women's Intercontinental Title against Bayley.

The whole situation has seen all three women vie for the same title despite Bayley and Lyra being allies for WrestleMania. After Lynch attacked The Role Model, the latter returned for revenge. However, the former hugger acted coldly toward her former ally and tag partner.

Lyra tried to help Bayley last Monday, but her interference cost The Role Model the match. A triple threat seems likely for Evolution or Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Part II

Since he won King of the Ring, Cody Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam. It's just a matter of who will hold the title when focus turns to New Jersey for the two-night event.

Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Night of Champions, but he failed. It doesn't mean he'll stop trying again and again until he's successful. Until The Visionary makes his decision, Cena will face the man he stole the title from.

It's already been promoted for SummerSlam, so that's a logical main event contest for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk - Hell in a Cell

One obvious match that WWE officials could book for SummerSlam would be a rematch between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The two have been at each other's throats for the last eight to nine months.

They already fought once, with Punk overcoming The Visionary. Since they fought in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania with Rollins winning, it's not inconceivable for them to face off again. The Best in the World battled Drew McIntyre three times.

If Punk does not get another shot at John Cena or face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, it would make sense to battle his rival in another stipulation match at the biggest part of the summer.

