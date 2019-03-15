6 NXT Superstars WWE didn't use correctly

Bray Wyatt has fallen hard

It's hard to believe that almost all the top Superstars in the WWE at the moment are NXT recruits. The developmental territory has managed to turn into an amazing platform for future Superstars to hone their skills.

NXT has given us bonafide legends and future Hall of Famers on multiple occasions. The Shield, Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch just a few examples of how far some NXT Superstars have come. But WWE doesn't always succeed in doing justice to NXT recruits.

There have been a bunch of NXT talents who were white-hot down in developmental but fizzled out after coming up to the main roster. Let's take a look at six NXT Superstars who were destined for greatness, but things took a wrong turn upon their arrival on the main roster.

#6 Asuka

Asuka has been wasted for the better part of 2018

The Empress of Tomorrow grabs the last spot on this list because even though WWE messed her up, she's finally getting back her steam.

Asuka was undefeated throughout her NXT tenure, and left for the main roster as the undefeated NXT Women's champion. She continued dominating the women on the main roster for a while and went on to win the first ever Women's Royal Rumble in history.

Asuka's streak came to an end when she taped out to Charlotte Flair in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 34. After the loss, she became another afterthought on the SmackDown brand, losing to the likes of Carmella. Asuka spent the better part of 2018 doing absolutely nothing of worth.

She finally got back on top when she won the SmackDown Women's title in a triple threat TLC match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte. Asuka made a white-hot Becky tap out at the Royal Rumble PPV, and will most probably face the new NXT recruit, Lacey Evans at WrestleMania 35.

WWE has been wasting Asuka's exceptional talent for a long time, and one can only hope that she doesn't go back to being a mid-carder again after WrestleMania. A dominant Asuka would be the perfect opponent for Ronda Rousey in a dream match at a future WWE PPV.

