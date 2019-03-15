×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 NXT Superstars WWE didn't use correctly

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    15 Mar 2019, 14:01 IST

Bray Wyatt has fallen hard
Bray Wyatt has fallen hard

It's hard to believe that almost all the top Superstars in the WWE at the moment are NXT recruits. The developmental territory has managed to turn into an amazing platform for future Superstars to hone their skills.

NXT has given us bonafide legends and future Hall of Famers on multiple occasions. The Shield, Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch just a few examples of how far some NXT Superstars have come. But WWE doesn't always succeed in doing justice to NXT recruits.

Also read: 5 things Braun could do at WrestleMania 35

There have been a bunch of NXT talents who were white-hot down in developmental but fizzled out after coming up to the main roster. Let's take a look at six NXT Superstars who were destined for greatness, but things took a wrong turn upon their arrival on the main roster.

#6 Asuka

Asuka has been wasted for the better part of 2018
Asuka has been wasted for the better part of 2018

The Empress of Tomorrow grabs the last spot on this list because even though WWE messed her up, she's finally getting back her steam.

Asuka was undefeated throughout her NXT tenure, and left for the main roster as the undefeated NXT Women's champion. She continued dominating the women on the main roster for a while and went on to win the first ever Women's Royal Rumble in history.

Also read: 3 women who are ready for Asuka at WrestleMania 35

Asuka's streak came to an end when she taped out to Charlotte Flair in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 34. After the loss, she became another afterthought on the SmackDown brand, losing to the likes of Carmella. Asuka spent the better part of 2018 doing absolutely nothing of worth.

Advertisement

She finally got back on top when she won the SmackDown Women's title in a triple threat TLC match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte. Asuka made a white-hot Becky tap out at the Royal Rumble PPV, and will most probably face the new NXT recruit, Lacey Evans at WrestleMania 35.

WWE has been wasting Asuka's exceptional talent for a long time, and one can only hope that she doesn't go back to being a mid-carder again after WrestleMania. A dominant Asuka would be the perfect opponent for Ronda Rousey in a dream match at a future WWE PPV.

Also read: Real reason why Becky Lynch is the most famous female wrestler on Twitter

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Asuka Shinsuke Nakamura
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
5 NXT graduates WWE has used correctly on the main roster
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why NXT superstars debuted in strange cameos this week
RELATED STORY
10 top Superstars to have graduated from NXT
RELATED STORY
4 NXT Superstars who will be WWE Champion one day
RELATED STORY
5 Points to note from WWE NXT- Main roster superstars compete & more!
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars that should stay with NXT beyond 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 plans to involve current NXT Superstar
RELATED STORY
5 Most underrated NXT Superstars right now
RELATED STORY
3 NXT Superstars who might get called up before WrestleMania 35 and 3 who might after
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Matches in 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us