6 of the best photos from Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live this week (May 22-23, 2017)

26 May 2017

The six men who will compete in the ladder match at Money In The Bank...

The WWE’s calendar has reached a stretch wherein we will see a pay per view every other week and this started with Backlash last weekend. Monday Night Raw is heading towards Extreme Rules on June 4th where there will be a Fatal 5-Way to decide who faces Brock Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire.

Two weeks later we will see the Smackdown Live exclusive event Money In The Bank.

Some of the highlights from Monday Night Raw included former Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teaming up to take on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe in the main event. We also saw Finn Balor in action against former Bullet Club brother Karl Anderson.

There was also a mystery attack on Enzo backstage, and thanks to some keen eyes on social media, it looks like the Top Guys are back to work.

The first Smackdown Live after Backlash saw a lavish Punjabi celebration for the new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Shane McMahon revealed the six competitors who will be in the Money In The Bank Ladder match, and it is possibly the best collection of talent ever assembled in the history of the series.

There are six photos that stood out this week from WWE.com. A total of four come from Monday Night Raw and two from Smackdown Live. Read on to see Alexa Bliss get a dose of her own medicine.

#6 The moment you realise that your plan backfired

Alexa Bliss knew she was in trouble here...

The infamous “on a pole” match will return at Extreme Rules when Bayley and Alexa Bliss to attempt to grab a kendo stick high above the ring to use. After Bliss defeated Mickie James, she would pull the stick out from under the ring to attack James before Bayley would make the save.

As you can see in the photo above, the look on Alexa’s face is priceless when she realises that Bayley has possession of the kendo stick now. Luckily for Bliss, she escaped without taking a shot. It appears that Bayley is a little gun-shy when it comes to using the weapon.