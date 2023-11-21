6 ridiculous things Logan Paul has done so far with the WWE U.S. Title

Influencer and WWE Superstar Logan Paul amassed millions of followers on social media before joining the Stamford-based promotion. Aside from having a high school wrestling background, his massive following could be one of the reasons why the company tapped him.

Since joining the promotion, Paul has been an effective heel, exhibiting awesome in-ring skills. Spots during his matches have wowed fans, and he has created quite the buzz among the WWE Universe.

During this year's Crown Jewel, he finally captured his first WWE gold by winning the United States Championship from Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Since bagging that huge W, The Maverick has been flexing himself alongside the belt. To that end, take a look at some of the crazy stuff that he has done with the U.S. title.

#6. LogU.S.aul brought his WWE U.S. Title to UFC 295

There is nothing crazy or ridiculous in this first entry, but this one still counts.

UFC 295, featuring UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, was held last November 11 as they fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The fighting event was a star-studded one as notable celebrities came to see the main event, including the undercard matches.

As mentioned, Logan Paul was one of them and brought along him the WWE United States Championship belt. During the event, he also shouted out the former U.S. Champion's son and current NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

For those unaware, there's a rift between Dom and Rey, which has been going on for quite some time now. The former is a member of the infamous faction The Judgment Day, while the latter spearheads the stable of The Latino World Order (LWO).

#5. Logan Paul went live on Fox Business with the belt

Logan Paul was a guest in Fox Business' program Varney & Co. and made a bit of a flex with the WWE U.S. Title.

He was joined by the program's hosts, where he talked about his win over Rey Mysterio, his first-ever WWE championship, Prime Hydration's success, and his business strategy. All these while sneaking in that he's the current WWE U.S. Champ.

#4. Went to the gym wearing it

As a WWE Superstar, Logan Paul is expected to stay in shape, and one of the best ways to do so is through workouts. Now that he is the promotion's reigning U.S. Champ, wearing it while working out is probably a way for him to be reminded daily to grind even more since other Superstars are also eyeing to snag the title from him.

Paul recently made a post on Instagram where one of the images showed him on a treadmill while chugging down a bottle of Prime with the U.S. Championship belt on.

#3. Took a shower with it

It was also on the same Instagram post where there's an image of him taking a bath while wearing only the WWE U.S. Title. The post gained massive traction across the platform as it received mixed reactions from folks across the interweb.

Down in the comments, fans have left posts such as:

"Bro made sure no one wears the belt after him in the last slide."

Another one stated that the champ "got his meat all up on the belt."

Both comments gained a ton of interaction from folks who also got to see Paul's image slides.

#2. Became a third wheel during his cuddle session with his fiancée

Still on that Instagram post, its first photo slide showed Logan Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, in bed alongside the WWE U.S. Championship belt.

On his brother Jake's recent YouTube video, Logan revealed that WWE made it clear that he "can't f*ck in the belt." According to him, the promotion's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, told him as soon as he got the belt that they've been cautious about ensuring their athletes are not being lewd with their belts.

However, with the recent photo slides of Paul over on Instagram, not to mention his claims about "clapping cheeks" with the belt on, he could be in trouble.

#1. Attempted to pawn the belt

You read it right. Logan Paul attempted to sell the WWE U.S. championship belt at a pawnshop. In a short clip that he posted on social media, the champ can be heard saying that he has little knowledge about the belt's history except for the fact that he won it from Rey Mysterio before stating that the belt could be worth around $100,000.

At the tail end of the video, he took a photo alongside the pawnshop owner. The owner then sent it to his niece, who asked if the reigning champ was single, to which Paul responded that he was already engaged.

The belt has indeed gone through a wild ride, as this will pretty much continue as long as Logan Paul holds it.

