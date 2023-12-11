6 stars who WWE may sign within the next few months

The unthinkable happened at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames as CM Punk returned after a decade away from the company. Punk had been terminated from AEW a few months back, and likely wanted to keep wrestling and also join AEW's biggest rival.

As the year closes, many current deals will expire, setting up an exciting free agency period at the beginning of 2024.

WWE will not obviously sign every free agent available, especially with AEW's strong presence. However, Triple H may still be interested in the following six potential free agents.

#6 Giulia from Stardom could be the next Japanese sensation in WWE

There have been a few reports over the last month of WWE's interest in Stardom's Giulia. Like other Joshi stars in the company, Giulia is among the most complete female performers in the world.

She'd add another dimension to either brand and would be another great addition from Japan. The main question is at what level would she be booked? For current stars, it's been hit or miss.

Kairi Sane returned at Crown Jewel but hasn't won a match yet. IYO SKY is currently the women's champion while Asuka has been treated as the third wheel in most of her title reigns. With Triple H in charge, she'd likely be treated as a top star.

#5 Sami Callihan and #4 Deonna Purrazzo were both champs in IMPACT Wrestling

Could either former champion be on their way to WWE in January?

The Draw finished up with IMPACT Wrestling a few months ago but hasn't been seen in a major promotion since that time. Callihan could be under the Devil mask in AEW or he could be biding his time for a different debut.

He's a unique superstar who could help the next generation of NXT stars learn character work and the craft. Like Callihan, Purrazzo had a brief stint in NXT. It was there where she started to craft her 'Virtuosa' persona but was later released.

As one of the best female wrestlers in the world, she would slot into the top of either promotion's women's division. AEW's track record with former IMPACT Knockouts, however, has been spotty. Allie, Kiera Hogan, and Taya Valkyrie have had mediocre runs with the company.

#3 Sasha Banks and #2 Andrade could be ready for a return

Both stars have had up-and-down journeys over the last two years

El Idolo, like most stars married to another wrestler, probably wants to work in the same promotion as his partner, Charlotte Flair. Several signs of a potential move have emerged recently, including Andrade popping up via vignette at a recent CMLL event.

His partnership with CJ Perry could be a way to write him off of TV since Miro claimed that he'd destroy Andrade on Collision.

It's no surprise that Sasha Banks is highly sought after due to her name recognition in the industry.

She won the IWGP Women's Championship in her first match for NJPW, but has only wrestled a handful of times since leaving WWE. Bayley may need her help, and Triple H could try to bring her back.

#1 WWE is very interested in signing Kazuchika Okada

Would The Rainmaker make the move to WWE? They are certainly interested in securing his talents. He has been heavily linked to AEW in the past, and will be making an appearance for IMPACT at the Snake Eyes event.

Okada has been the John Cena of NJPW for a decade, and has faced many of the company's top stars multiple times. He's been considered one of the top wrestlers in the world, and he could test himself full-time in either of the major promotions in the United States.

His ties to AEW suggest that they have a better chance to sign him, but he could very well decide to do what none of The Elite did, and take a chance on himself in WWE.

