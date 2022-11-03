6 Superstars who appeared for other promotions while contracted to WWE

WWE is notorious for living on an island of its own. The promotion is by far the largest in the history of pro wrestling. As a result, it often distances itself from other promotions.

The fact that WWE often distances itself from others is why fans were shocked to learn that Shinsuke Nakamura will compete at an upcoming NOAH show.

The King of Strong Style is set to clash with wrestling legend The Great Muta on January 1st, 2023, for NOAH's The New Year 2023 event.

While fans are understandably ecstatic over the news, this isn't the first time World Wrestling Entertainment has worked with other promotions. Several other stars have appeared for various other companies while being signed to the promotion.

Many of these took place under Triple H's watch, but some predate The Game's time. Below are six superstars who have appeared for other promotions while still contracted to WWE.

#6. Ilja Dragunov recently appeared for PROGRESS Wrestling

Ilja Dragunov

PROGRESS Wrestling is a British wrestling promotion launched in 2011. The company runs shows regularly and is currently linked to WWE. Its events have been added to WWE Network and Peacock on a near-weekly basis over the past several years.

Former NXT UK and current NXT star Ilja Dragunov competed for PROGRESS before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. However, he surprisingly returned to the promotion earlier this year to challenge Cara Noir.

Noir is one of the promotion's top stars, and the two went on to have a bout at PROGRESS' 10th Anniversary Show located at The Garage in London, England. Ilja ultimately defeated Cara, but the indie star's stocks rose thanks to battling the-then United Kingdom Champion.

#5. The promotion allowed Hideo Itami to compete for NOAH

Elicithought @elicithought While it's great seeing Nakamura being able to compete for NOAH next year, some might forget while KENTA (Hideo Itami) was with WWE he was able to go back to NOAH to face his long time rival Naomichi Marufuji in 2018 While it's great seeing Nakamura being able to compete for NOAH next year, some might forget while KENTA (Hideo Itami) was with WWE he was able to go back to NOAH to face his long time rival Naomichi Marufuji in 2018 https://t.co/QhOdefHfeq

Pro Wrestling NOAH was launched in 2000. The Japanese company was founded by the legendary Mitsuharu Misawa and still runs.

While fans are thrilled to hear Shinsuke Nakamura will be competing in a Pro Wrestling NOAH event, this isn't the first time WWE has allowed a contracted talent to wrestle there. The company permitted NXT and 205 Live star Hideo Itami to wrestle for the promotion in 2018.

Itami took on his longtime rival and friend Naomichi Marufuji on September 1st, 2018, for NOAH's Naomichi Marufuji 20th Anniversary Show. The two had a standout 30-minute bout with Marufuji, ultimately defeating the then-205 Live star.

#4. Christian appeared with TNA Wrestling while working for WWE

Mesha 💜🦋 @mesha_gucci Christian Cage returned to TNA at Slammiversary in 2012 while being contracted with WWE..EPIC momment http://t.co/tmaEff6xTx Christian Cage returned to TNA at Slammiversary in 2012 while being contracted with WWE..EPIC momment http://t.co/tmaEff6xTx

TNA Wrestling was launched in 2002 under Jeff and Jerry Jarrett. Its management has changed a few times over the past twenty years. The promotion is currently known as IMPACT Wrestling.

Christian Cage had a great run with the company following his WWE exit in 2005. He returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 and found great success, capturing multiple world titles. While still wrestling for the promotion, he made a one-night return to TNA Wrestling as part of a talent exchange.

Ric Flair was a member of TNA at that point, and WWE wanted to induct the Four Horsemen into the Hall of Fame. TNA agreed in exchange for an appearance from Cage.

Christian appeared at TNA Slammiversary X in a segment where he introduced the fan-voted greatest moment in the company's history.

#3. Montez Ford & #2. Angelo Dawkins - The Street Profits won tag team gold in EVOLVE

The Street Profits

EVOLVE Wrestling was an American indie promotion founded by Gabe Sapolsky in 2010. The company helped create several stars and even had a working relationship with WWE, just as PROGRESS, ICW, and wXw Wrestling do.

Due to financial struggles related to the Covid-19 pandemic, EVOLVE shut down in 2020 and was then purchased by WWE.

The popular promotion was home to several future stars of NXT and WWE. It also featured stars who were already under contract thanks to the promotions' working relationship. Most notably, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford became regulars in EVOLVE.

Street Profits debuted on October 28th, 2018, during EVOLVE 114 and defeated Doom Control’s Chris Dickinson and Jaka for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles. The popular tag team regularly competed for the indie promotion over the next six months. Dawkins and Ford went on to win the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#1. Gunther wrestled for wXw Wrestling last year

Gunther in action

Westside Xtreme Wrestling first launched twenty-two years ago in 2000. The German promotion is one of the most active in Europe and has a working relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment. As a result, many of its programs are added to the Network and Peacock.

Gunther, formerly known as WALTER, was one of the promotion's top stars for many years. The giant Austrian was also the head trainer of wXw's wrestling school. Due to the pandemic and his WWE responsibilities, he stepped away from the promotion in 2020.

However, the talented big man returned to wXw in 2021 for one big event. He battled Cara Noir at wXw's 21st Anniversary Show, held on December 18th. The two stars fought for over 20 minutes, with WALTER ultimately standing tall. The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown.

