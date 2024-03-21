6 Superstars who became popular after leaving WWE

Being a WWE Superstar is a dream for most aspiring wrestlers, as they strive to be the best, hoping they will finally make it to the big leagues one day.

While it's true that plenty of them have reached immense success and popularity under the Stamford-based promotion’s wing, some have left the company. Whether they’re the ones who opted to leave or they are being let go by the company, they still managed to carve out successful careers beyond WWE.

From jumping ship to other promotions and getting their talents recognized to thriving in another field other than the square circle, here are six wrestlers who became popular after leaving WWE.

#6. Juice Robinson

For those unaware, AEW star Juice Robinson once wrestled for WWE, though he never got called out on the main roster.

His pro-wrestling journey in the latter began in 2011 when he started in one of the promotion’s developmental stables – Florida Championship Wrestling under the moniker CJ Parker. He wrestled in NXT the following year after FCW closed its doors. In 2015, the former WWE Superstar requested his release and he confirmed it in April of that same year.

After WWE, Robinson wrestled for various promotions, including NJPW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling. The 34-year-old is currently signed with AEW, where he has locked horns with the likes of Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, and MJF. Additionally, Robinson and Jay White were the ones who established Bullet Club Gold, further expanding the wrestling collective’s influence.

#5. Mandy Rose

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose was already a popular in-ring performer, not to mention having one of the longest reigns as NXT Women’s Champion. Unfortunately, due to the discovery of her racy content on her FanTime account, WWE decided to part ways with her.

Despite being let go by the promotion, Rose remained very popular, especially with the male demographic thanks to her adult-themed content. The 33-year-old has previously revealed that she has earned more from such content than she did as a wrestler.

Mandy also has a beauty and skincare line (Amarose) and a virtual donut brand dubbed DaMandyz Donutz alongside WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

#4. Kenny Omega

Yep, AEW star Kenny Omega was also signed with WWE back in the day. However, like Juice Robinson, he didn’t make it to the main roster.

It was in 2005 that he signed a contract with Deep South Wrestling, which was one of WWE’s developmental stables at the time. The stint didn't last long, as the AEW star requested his release in August 2006.

After his short stint with WWE’s developmental stable, Kenny Omega tried his hands at other promotions. The most notable was with NJPW, where he became one of the promotion’s most decorated stars.

In 2019, he signed a four-year contract with AEW. Aside from being the promotion’s top in-ring star, Omega is also the company’s executive vice president.

#3. Batista

Former WWE Superstar Batista was one of the company’s accomplished in-ring talents during the mid to late 2000s. The former world champion left the company in the early 2010s to pursue a career in Hollywood. He did make a couple of comebacks to the square between 2014-19 before calling it quits following his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35

In 2014, Batista landed the role of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He would play the role until the film’s final installment (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) in 2023.

Aside from this, he also appeared in films like Knock at the Cabin, Glass Onion, Army of the Dead, and Dune.

#2. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes started his WWE career in 2006 through Ohio Valley Wrestling, until he got called out to the main roster the following year. He had a lengthy run with the company until he requested his release in 2016 due to creative differences.

After WWE, he delved into other promotions such as Impact Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW. Come 2019, he would co-found AEW and become one of its executive vice presidents.

#1. WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar also left the promotion

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar was also one of the WWE Superstars who left the company and became popular after leaving the Stamford-based company.

Lesnar left the company in 2004 right after WrestleMania XX, citing several factors (injuries, creative differences, and travel schedules) behind his decision. The following year, however, Lesnar signed up with NJPW, where he also became the promotion’s IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

In 2007, he delved into the world of mixed martial arts by joining K-1. The following year, he made his way to UFC, and despite a losing effort against Frank Mir in his debut match, he went on to become the promotion’s heavyweight champion in 2008 at UFC 91, not to mention defending his title a couple of times.

