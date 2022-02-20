6 superstars who became WWE champion during Roman Reigns' historic title run so far

Roman Reigns has become a nightmare for all the other superstars on WWE SmackDown. He won the Universal Championship back in 2020 and has held the title ever since.

Though various challengers have stepped up to take their shot at the title, disappointment is the only thing they've come away with after facing Reigns.

Contrary to the Universal title picture, the WWE Championship scene on RAW has been quite dynamic. While The Tribal Chief has enjoyed his monumental run, six different superstars have claimed the WWE Championship for a combined total of nine reigns so far.

In this list, we will look at the six superstars who held the WWE Championship during Roman Reigns' Universal title run in chronological order.

#6. Drew McIntyre had a strong run with the WWE Championship

Ryan Droste @ryandroste Drew McIntyre is a testament to what hard work can achieve. This man was released, perfected his craft, returned to #WWE and just defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of #WrestleMania . A well deserved (and hard-earned) moment. Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE Drew McIntyre is a testament to what hard work can achieve. This man was released, perfected his craft, returned to #WWE and just defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of #WrestleMania. A well deserved (and hard-earned) moment. Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE https://t.co/H027knU7WS

When Reigns reached the top of the mountain on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was already the champion on RAW. Having defeated Brock Lesnar in a clean match at WrestleMania 36, his rise to fame was fated.

The Scottish Warrior carried the company in The Tribal Chief's absence and continued to impress even after Reigns took over. McIntyre's reign eventually ended at the hands of Randy Orton after 203 days.

The Viper emerged triumphant against McIntyre in the titular match at Hell in a Cell. However, McIntyre won it back within a few weeks.

#5. The Apex Predator became a 14-time world champion in 2020

Randy Orton transitioned himself back into the role of The Legend Killer in 2020. His constant attacks on Edge, Christian, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair forced McIntyre to intervene.

The two superstars fought on numerous occasions for McIntyre's title before Randy Orton finally won it at Hell in a Cell. However, the only thing Orton succeeded in was adding a reign each to his and McIntyre's careers, as he lost it back to the Scottish Warrior after just 22 days.

This happened on the RAW before Survivor Series, less than a week before Orton was set to face Roman Reigns. Instead, Drew McIntyre represented the red brand against The Tribal Chief in a failed effort thanks to interference from The Usos.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell