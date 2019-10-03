6 Superstars who could interfere in the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt at the Hell In A Cell PPV

Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Title against Bray Wyatt on Sunday inside Hell in a Cell.

The biggest match happening at this Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV is Seth Rollins defending his WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt, in the latter's second official match as The Fiend.

The Fiend has been the talk of the wrestling world since he made his first appearance wearing the mask in the ring shortly before SummerSlam. Between the Firefly Fun House and the reveal of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt has been revitalized to the point where he went from a laughing stock in the middle of 2018 when he took a leave of absence due to injury, to the most intriguing and feared character since his return in the middle of 2019.

This Sunday's main event is probably the most anticipated pay-per-view main event since the Women's Title match at WrestleMania this year, and the most anticipated Universal Title match since the Showcase Of The Immortals, as well.

There are plenty of variables that come with Universal Title matches, and especially with Bray Wyatt. There have been hints on Twitter that some of Wyatt's old friends could be lurking in his vicinity, and The Fiend has made some interesting attacks.

There are Superstars who have issues with Rollins and Wyatt or both collectively. There could be some potential extreme surprises as well.

#6 & #5 Luke Harper & Erick Rowan

Will Harper and Rowan get the Wyatt Family back together?

Harper and Rowan are back together as a team, and that never spells good news for anybody. They are in one of the first matches announced for Sunday's pay-per-view, as they will be teaming up to take on Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

It's difficult to say if this is all a scheme and that Daniel Bryan is still aligned with Rowan, and now Harper as well or if The Planet's Champion has turned his back on the dark side, but Sunday could be a good indicator.

That tag team match has a bit of extra significance to it. Is it just a coincidence that Harper and Rowan, Bray Wyatt's strongest and longest-lasting Family members, are focusing on a pair of men who were both bitter rivals with Bray Wyatt at one time?

Maybe it is, but maybe it isn't. It's possible that WWE is foreshadowing the return of a darker version of The Wyatt Family, and the reunion of Harper and Rowan is just the first step.

If they do interfere in the match, a great way to do it would be to reprise the performance of Kane, who made his WWE debut by ripping the door off the Hell in a Cell in 1997. It seems apparent that Harper and Rowan are not able to turn the lights out and be in the ring when the come back up, so why not do something cooler?

Just rip the door off the Cell and destroy Rollins. Hell in a Cell matches are no disqualification matches, so it wouldn't cost Wyatt the Universal Championship, either.

