6 WWE Superstars with the best Wrestlemania win/loss records of this decade

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 850 // 31 Mar 2019, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar are heading into Wrestlemania 35 with impressive win/loss records.

It's often said that wins and losses do not matter in Professional Wrestling and the reason behind it is that the outcomes of matches are pre-determined. However, it has been proven time and again that wins and losses do matter and can affect how a Superstar is booked moving forward.

For example, consider a Superstar who has been on a roll for some time, raking up wins everywhere they go. When such a Superstar loses, the one whom he/she was defeated by suddenly gains a lot of credibility. Thus, even in a pre-determined sport like Professional Wrestling, it is necessary to keep track of the outcomes.

Now, with Wrestlemania 35 just over a week away, it should be interesting to see who is heading into the Showcase of Immortals with the best W/L/D record. This list will feature the Superstars with most wins (and least number of losses at the same time) at Wrestlemania this decade.

So, without further ado, here are 6 Superstars with the Best Win/Loss records at Wrestlemania this decade (starting from Wrestlemania 26).

#5. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar (Record: 4-2-0)

Brock Lesnar's Wrestlemania record this decade matches Roman Reigns'.

Two of WWE's Biggest Superstars currently share the same Wrestlemania record. Lesnar returned to WWE on the night after Wrestlemania 28, which pushed his first Wrestlemania appearance to the following year.

The Beast Incarnate was unsuccessful in defeating Triple H at Wrestlemania 29. In addition to that, he failed to retain the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 31 after the Architect, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the closing moments of the match. Apart from that, Lesnar has only won at Wrestlemania this decade, even ending The Undertaker's legendary Wrestlemania streak.

The Big Dog, Roman Reigns' first two Wrestlemania appearances were alongside his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The Shield stood tall on both occasions. Reigns' first solo Wrestlemania outing in 2015 was ruined by Seth Rollins' last-minute cash-in.

However, the Big Dog was able to bounce back by defeating Triple H and The Undertaker at the following 2 editions of the Show of Shows. At Wrestlemania 34 last year, Reigns was unsuccessful in dethroning Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement