6 Superstars with the highest consecutive PPV main events in the last 10 years

The Champ is a key player on this rundown!

Week after week the WWE superstars put their bodies on the line for achieving two crucial goals, one is to entertain the fans, and the other is to cement their places among the names of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

Many ambitious pro wrestlers have stepped inside the WWE ring to get to that most coveted place, but that's not an easy feat to achieve. The superstars have to work their way to climb ahead of the other superstars in pursuit to the top of the ladder.

WWE has a plethora of talented professional wrestlers on the roster and makes sure that every single one of them gets their opportunity to prove themselves on the weekly programs. But only a select few find their way into the PPVs.

While getting into a PPV match card itself takes loads of hard work and dedication, there's a list of elite superstars who have competed in the main event of consecutive PPVs. Let's look at those superstars who have made it to that list in the past ten years.

_________________________________________________________________________

#6 Chris Jericho - 4 main events in a row - 2008

The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla!

Now this one dates way back to 2008, Chris Jericho won a championship scramble match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship which also featured Batista, JBL, Kane and Rey Mysterio.

Chris Jericho then went on to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shawn Michaels in a ladder match at No Mercy. Jericho lost the title to Batista at Cyber Sunday with Stone Cold as the special guest referee but recaptured it a week later on an episode of Raw.

Jericho's fourth straight PPV main event was at Survivor Series 2008 when he lost the world title to a returning John Cena.

Chris Jericho is the current reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion and is the first person to have held both the WWE and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.

1 / 6 NEXT