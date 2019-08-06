6 things that could happen on the SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam 2019

SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown will be emanating from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan tonight, as the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam. Last week, the SmackDown roster put on one hell of a show, which the fans enjoyed thoroughly. There was a lot more wrestling action and less 'sports entertainment'.

Last week, we saw Trish Stratus accepting Charlotte Flair's challenge to a match at SummerSlam. United States Champions AJ Styles and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston also stole the show in a Champion vs. Champion match. Moreover, Ali got a surprising win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

The relations between Bayley and Ember Moon also started deteriorating on last week's show. Kevin Owens also got a win over Drew McIntyre to send a message to Shane McMahon. Finally, the show ended in confusion when someone tried to bury Roman Reigns below the scaffolding.

In this article, let's take a look at six things which could happen on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#6 Kevin Owens gets a beat-down from Shane McMahon

Owens confronts McMahon

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon is arguably the hottest rivalry on the blue brand. Owens and McMahon have been going at it for over a month now, with KO having the upper hand in this rivalry so far.

Last week, Shane McMahon sent a video message in which he told the WWE Universe that he won't be at SmackDown that night. Following his message, Owens came out and cut a promo against Shane-O-Mac. Owens was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, which led to a match between the two. The match was pretty good, with Owens standing tall in the end.

Shane McMahon will probably deal with Owens himself tonight. Since Owens is having the upper hand so far in this rivalry, McMahon will be looking to make a major move tonight, so that he can walk into SummerSlam with higher morale.

The Best In The World might be planning to have an unexpected trick up his sleeve. Perhaps a beat-down with the help of Elias and Drew McIntyre?

