Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon; The Undertaker

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon still has a firm grip over the running of his company and makes almost all of the key decisions in the WWE. McMahon who has taken the WWE to new and greater heights over the last 25 years and has taken some important calls that have resulted in having a major impact on the company.

There have been some decisions that McMahon changed or canceled, while others that he considered before putting those thoughts to bed.

Here, we take a look at 6 things Vince McMahon almost canceled in WWE:

#6 Canceling SmackDown after Eddie Guerrero's death

Vince McMahon was deeply affected by Eddie Guerrero's sad demise in 20015

Eddie Guerrero sadly passed away in 2005 at the height of his career, which was set to have more title reigns and memorable moments. Guerrero was a much-loved figure within WWE and his death had a profound impact on everyone backstage.

Chavo Guerrero, Eddie's nephew and then WWE Superstar, revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon actually considered canceling one SmackDown show that was set to take place just after Guerrero's death.

McMahon rarely, if ever, cancels shows - which was evident in 2020 when he continued with WrestleMania 36 despite it being held during a pandemic - but he was unsure about having a show just after Eddie Guerrero's death.

Here is what Chavo Guerrero said about what Vince McMahon asked him following Eddie Guerrero's death:

"Vince is always, 'The show must go on.' The same thing happened when Eddie passed away. I was in the hallway of his hotel room and here comes Vince, Triple H and Shawn Michaels. We're all talking and he was like, 'What should I do? Should I cancel?' I go, 'Absolutely not. Eddie would want the show to go on, for sure.'' (H/T WrestlingInc)