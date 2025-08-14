6 Things WWE shouldn’t do at Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31, 2025. The Stamford-based promotion delivered a successful show at SummerSlam and is looking forward to increasing that momentum. However, The Biggest Party of the Summer had some flaws. Below are six things Triple H and his team should avoid doing to ensure that Clash in Paris doesn’t leave a bad taste in the fans’ mouths.#6. Brock Lesnar shouldn’t interfere in John Cena’s matchJohn Cena was attacked by Brock Lesnar at the end of the second night of SummerSlam. The Franchise Player was put down with an F5 by The Beast Incarnate, who showed up in WWE for the first time in two years since the 2023 SummerSlam.While fans expected to see a Lesnar-Cena clash soon, the Never Seen 17 will instead face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. This was a big downer for the WWE Universe since the company is wasting one of John Cena’s 11 final appearances on a filler match. Especially since The Maverick isn’t even a rival of The Franchise Player.This could have been done to give a victory to babyface Cena, following his Undisputed WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes on August 3. However, Triple H shouldn’t make Brock Lesnar interfere in this match. Not only would this deny Cena a win, but using The Beast Incarnate for yet another ambush instead of a match after his highly anticipated comeback won’t sit well with the fans.#5. Dominik Mysterio shouldn’t beat AJ Styles againDominik Mysterio successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. The Latino Cheat had loosened his boot, which let him escape a submission hold from The Phenomenal One. He then used the boot to hit AJ in the face when the referee wasn’t looking to secure the win.The two wrestlers might face each other again for the IC Title at Clash in Paris. If that happens, Dirty Dom shouldn’t beat Styles a second time. The former two-time WWE Champion is in the tail end of his career and would retire in another two years.Given the legacy he carries in the pro wrestling world as a whole, The Phenomenal One deserves a good championship run. Or at least, victories against talent he can easily defeat in a clean match. Thus, Triple H should either find another challenger for The Judgment Day member or make AJ win if he faces Dom in France.#4. Rhea Ripley shouldn’t become the new Women’s World Champion if Naomi vacates the titleAhead of this week’s episode of RAW, WWE announced that Naomi wasn’t medically cleared to defend the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY at the show. So far, there have been no updates on what is wrong with the heel superstar. If The Glow is suffering a serious injury, she may have to relinquish her title.In case the Women’s World Championship gets vacated, then Rhea Ripley shouldn’t become its new holder. The Eradicator has achieved established top-star status in the company and is massively loved by the fans. The title can be used to elevate other stars, with Stephanie Vaquer being the most appropriate future champion candidate.WWE might already have big plans for Mami at the 2025 Crown Jewel, since the PLE will take place in Perth, Australia. The company would likely want to capitalize on giving Rhea Ripley a huge hometown welcome when the event happens in October.The company can either make the Aussie win the Women’s World Championship at Crown Jewel. She could also become the number one contender for it in Perth, likely beating IYO SKY for the first time to earn the title shot. Till then, however, a third run with the Women’s World Championship shouldn’t happen for her. Especially at the cost of La Primera losing her chance at the Clash in Paris.#3. Cody Rhodes shouldn’t beat Drew McIntyreCody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship once again at the 2025 SummerSlam by defeating John Cena in a Street Fight. So far, The American Nightmare hasn’t received a challenge for Clash in Paris. However, given the way last week’s episode of SmackDown went, Drew McIntyre could receive the title shot for the Undisputed Title in France.The booking will make sense since The Scottish Psychopath has genuine heat against QB1 and has also fired shots at the champ multiple times over the last few months. The company might also try to put the Scotsman in the match while using its European talent for the French PLE. However, this won’t work in favor of The Scottish Warrior.Drew McIntyre has been a workhorse for WWE over the past two years and has always made fans care about his matches. He won the 2024 Elimination Chamber and 2024 Money in the Bank, only to hold the World Heavyweight Championship for five minutes at WrestleMania XL.Despite losing his feuds with both CM Punk and Damian Priest, McIntyre didn’t lose a fraction of his threat level or in-ring credibility. Moreover, he is also a hit with fans on social media, winning the 2025 Slammy Award for Social Star of the Year. Therefore, Drew McIntyre should get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, only if the result sees him winning the title.#2. Karrion Kross shouldn’t return to WWE like R-TruthOn June 1, 2025, the WWE Universe received shocking news that R-Truth was released by the company. The former 24/7 Champion made the announcement on his official X account shortly after his loss against John Cena in May's Saturday Night’s Main Event. But just a week later, Truth returned to the company with a new and changed character.On August 10, Karrion Kross’ WWE contract expired, and he was released from the company along with his real-life wife, Scarlett. The former two-time NXT Champion managed to build a massive fan following this year, and they are actively demanding his return.The Herald of Doomsday recently appeared at The Ariel Helwani Show, where he highlighted that he wasn’t working the audience. Now, the company shouldn’t bring Kross and Scarlett back into its fold at Clash in Paris.This would puncture a hole in the trust Kross’ fans have in him. Moreover, WWE has already tried to create a lot of shock value by actively misguiding its fans recently, with Seth Rollins’ fake injury being the latest instance of it. Too many such twists would kill the charm and flavor of this tactic if used in quick succession repeatedly.#1. LA Knight shouldn’t get pinned at Clash in ParisLA Knight has been riding the fan wave for nearly as long as he's been on the main roster. However, he is also stuck under a glass ceiling because of the way he's booked in WWE. Since losing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 to Jacob Fatu, fans expected Knight to enter the world championship picture or prepare himself for it by securing a winning streak.However, The Megastar isn’t experiencing either of these scenarios. Instead, he currently has no direction. He was involved with the MFTs for a short time before butting heads with Seth Rollins and The Vision. His SNME win against The Architect didn’t seem to have given him the boost he should have received, and now, he has been moved to Monday Night RAW.The Visionary will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris. Rollins will most likely retain his title since this would be his first-ever title defense at a PLE following his Money in the Bank cash-in on Punk at SummerSlam.However, the former two-time United States Champion shouldn’t get pinned by the reigning champ to retain his title. If this happens, Knight’s SNME win will look even more pointless in hindsight, and his transfer to RAW would also get trampled upon.