6 Things WWE subtly told us on Day 2 Of The WWE Draft on RAW: Huge spoiler on Crown Jewel match, Top star's championship push guaranteed?

The WWE Draft has concluded on RAW and the entire landscape of the company has changed for the coming year. We've seen some massive moves happen to both brands. However, there were a few questionable decisions along the way as well.

WWE announced that all the drafts and changes will come to fruition on October 22nd, after which we'll be seeing a new set for both RAW and SmackDown. A new era will begin, but not just yet.

For now, RAW and SmackDown will focus on the build to Crown Jewel, as well as The King Of The Ring and Queen's Crown tournament that is set to begin this Friday on SmackDown.

The Usos are staying on SmackDown, which Paul Heyman said was due to his backstage influence. When asked if it was the reason why Brock Lesnar is still a free agent, there was radio silence, while The Usos didn't look happy.

Heyman is in a tough spot at the moment, but we'll see that unfold on SmackDown.

For now, the focus is on RAW. Here are a few things WWE subtly told us on the second day of the Draft on RAW:

#6 Drew McIntyre is to face Big E in his RAW farewell, but how will it play out?

At Crown Jewel, Big E will defend the WWE Title against two-time Champion Drew McIntyre. The WWE Champion came out to address McIntyre's challenge from last week, but things got a bit hazy following the latter's draft to SmackDown.

It took no time for the Scottish star to come out to respond to Big E, but before anything could be made official, The Dirty Dawgs came out to interrupt, with the former reminding Big E of their past alliance from nearly a decade ago.

It resulted in a tag team match where Drew McIntyre got the pinfall victory against The Dirty Dawgs on RAW. Post-match, Big E challenged McIntyre to a title defense at Crown Jewel, and that is the direction we'll be heading in.

This will be Drew McIntyre's farewell feud on RAW, for now. He stated his intent to capture the Universal Title from Roman Reigns on SmackDown, but before that, he has the opportunity to become a three-time WWE Champion.

The problem with the WWE Drafts beforehand is that it outright spoils the result of such matches. Big E was drafted to RAW and Drew McIntyre to SmackDown. Given that the WWE Champion is the face of RAW right now, it's obvious that he will be defeating McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

Hopefully, we get a great match out of it.

