6 Things WWE subtly told us at Hell in a Cell: Dream SummerSlam match to happen, Big mistake made in 2 title matches

WWE Hell in a Cell is officially in the books, and it marks the final pay-per-view of the pandemic era. It's been a unique period in WWE history and one that fans may only truly appreciate as more time passes.

Hell in a Cell is a pay-per-view that has received mixed reactions so far. It's safe to assume that most matches were good, but a couple of terrible finishes may have changed that perception.

Whatever it may be, we're less than a month away from things returning to "normal" in WWE with fans back. Now that Hell in a Cell is done, we begin the road to Money in the Bank 2021. Here is what WWE subtly told us in the final pay-per-view of the pandemic era:

#6. Drew McIntyre is officially out of the WWE title picture at Hell in a Cell, but what's next?

Triumph for the Almighty Bobby Lashley

It was essentially 16 straight months of Drew McIntyre in the WWE Championship picture. It's an incredibly long time for somebody to be in the picture when their cumulative reign as WWE Champion was 300 days.

It's not that it wasn't justified either. For all of 2020, Drew McIntyre was the best superstar in WWE. Unfortunately, bad luck struck him twice at Hell in a Cell. Last year at Hell in a Cell, he lost the WWE Championship to Randy Orton.

This year at Hell in a Cell, he lost to Bobby Lashley, which means that he can't challenge for the WWE title as long as The Almighty one is on top of RAW. It was a great match with an awful finish.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley went all-out at Hell in a Cell, and it was entertaining from the start. Unfortunately, WWE made a big mistake with two title matches - this and the RAW Women's Championship bout.

First, Drew McIntyre is officially out of the WWE title picture after 16 months. Second, this could be a step closer to a dream SummerSlam match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

After reports from Fightful emerged about WWE having plans for Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return, this could mean a dream bout against Bobby Lashley. Hopefully, we finally get to see it.

