6 Things WWE subtly told us at Money in the Bank 2021: SmackDown star to move to RAW and dethrone Bobby Lashley, New Champion to betray Roman Reigns?

Money In The Bank was a pay-per-view that will be fondly remembered with time. As of this writing, only a little while has passed since the pay-per-view and many are already declaring it the best of this year.

It's hard to argue, especially when WWE puts out such an incredible event from start to finish. It's incredible to think of it, but every single match delivered as it needed to - from the regular tag team title matches to the Money in the Bank ladder matches to the world championship bouts.

Here are a few things WWE subtly told us at Money in the Bank 2021:

#6. Big E is money at Money in the Bank 2021 - But what is the fallout?

It's official - Big E is Mr. Money in the Bank 2021. The last time that WWE fans saw a Men's Money in the Bank winner they were hyped about was Dean Ambrose in 2016.

In that period, the Women's Money in the Bank was introduced, while the next four winners of the men's Money in the Bank match were Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and Otis.

One of those names is not like the other, but the reality is that the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase has been misused since 2017. Big E is a fresh winner and things are going to pick up.

Let's look at what was subtly hinted at during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Firstly, WWE teased a bout between Drew McIntyre and Big E - one that received a huge pop.

Secondly, WWE not-so-subtly revealed that Jinder Mahal vs. Drew McIntyre is the program for SummerSlam. It was a great decision since fans didn't want to see McIntyre win the Money in the Bank briefcase. What The Scottish Warrior needs is a non-title feud and facing his former 3MB faction member seems to be the right direction for him.

Everyone had their role in the match, and Seth Rollins was also close to winning before Big E hit him with the Big Ending from one of the highest rungs of the ladder.

A frustrated Rollins declared backstage that he would be next in line for a Universal Championship opportunity. The way things played out, that isn't what's happening - but we will get to that later.

As for Big E, he now holds the golden ticket in all of WWE. We wouldn't be surprised to see him hold the briefcase for a while and potentially get drafted to RAW. There, he could become the man to dethrone Bobby Lashley.

