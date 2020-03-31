6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Expected title change at WrestleMania to possibly be delayed, Debuting superstar to get instant push? (March 20th, 2020)

A Champion dropping out of WrestleMania 36 opened up the spot for a 22-year-old sensation.

The promo work on RAW was undeniably the best we've seen in years.

An episode like no other

Monday Night RAW concluded the road to WrestleMania 36 with an episode like no other. The RAW before WrestleMania is among the most important of the year, while the RAW after WrestleMania is the one that stands out and is considered to be the best.

However, the prevailing circumstances meant that WWE was forced to host all their shows at the Performance Center in Orlando. To their credit, they proved that they can make it work, one way or the other.

While the build to WrestleMania 36 has intentionally lacked the hype and overall storyline progression like recent years, we were impressed at the promos of the show - all of which were fantastic.

It could be argued that this episode of RAW had the best promo work in years. Let's jump right into what WWE subtly told us on the RAW before WrestleMania 36.

#6. No Drew McIntyre in the go-home segment of the go-home show

A great promo from Paul Heyman

We've often criticized Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman segments on RAW for the last few years primarily because the content of it appeared to be the same. That has held true, but on the final segment of RAW before WrestleMania 36, we saw Heyman cut a fantastic promo.

He can cut a good one when he wants to and he utilized this one to put over Brock Lesnar's WWE title challenger Drew McIntyre in a big way. It's no secret that McIntyre is among Heyman's top superstars on RAW and Lesnar's advocate did enough to put him over enough in his absence.

However, we did find his absence a bit odd. It seems to be a big possibility that Lesnar will retain against McIntyre and that the Scotsman will have to wait a few more months for a bigger show for it to happen.

