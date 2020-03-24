5 reasons why WWE booked Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36

WWE officially announced that Aleister Black will face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36.

It's a random match and one that many feel makes no sense. So why did WWE book it?

Aleister Black will face an unexpected superstar

If Aleister Black was looking for a fight at WrestleMania 36, then he has his opponent. It was announced on RAW that The Dutch Destroyer will be facing Bobby Lashley at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

We don't know as yet whether it'll happen on night one or two, but we don't think that matters too much, especially given the circumstances. Either way, it's still a surprising match that came out of nowhere. Even the announcement of Andrade and Angel Garza against The Street Profits at WrestleMania seems to be a random addition to the card, but this one is undoubtedly more out of the blue.

In the penultimate episode of RAW to WrestleMania 36, this was announced and many, including us, were confused as to why this match was booked. There are a multitude of reasons why, and here are some of them

#5 WWE doesn't need matches that make sense anymore

This would have been a great WrestleMania match

The reality of WrestleMania 36 moving to the Performance Center and another undisclosed venue is that WWE isn't going to put in even 25% of the same creative effort to build to matches and that's been evident with the way the main feud - Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre has been booked.

They simply aren't putting in as much effort and we don't blame them given their limited resources, but it also means that it's now just a show that WWE wants to get over with it and put behind them.

As a result, it gives them the leverage to book matches that don't make much sense - nor do they need to. We'd be surprised if we even see Black and Lashley interact on multiple occasions. Perhaps a small face-to-face or assault and that'll be it.

