7 WWE Superstars who could retire Goldberg

Goldberg is going to have to retire at some point in the future.

Here are the seven best options to retire the WWE Hall of Famer.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The third multi-time Universal Champion

It's crazy to think that Goldberg has three World Championship reigns in WWE compared to just one in WCW. Granted, his impact was far greater in his peak in WCW, but what's even more surprising is that two of the three said World titles have come far past his prime in 2017 and three years later in 2020.

The assumption after WrestleMania 33 was that putting over Brock Lesnar (and losing clean for the first time in his career in a singles match) would mark the end of his legendary run. A Hall of Fame induction a year later seemed to cement the fact that he was done.

However, he would return a year later for an unfortunately underwhelming 'dream' match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. It seemed to prove that he was truly done for. However, he's back and in 2020, he's set to compete in the main event of the second day of WrestleMania 36. It will also mean that he'll have a WrestleMania main event under his list of accomplishments.

Leaving out Brock Lesnar, here are seven Superstars who could retire Goldberg.

#7. Roman Reigns

A big main event

We'll get the most obvious one out of the way. Roman Reigns is set to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship - a title shot that he earned by simply going to Goldberg and saying "I'm next!".

Roman Reigns should win that match and is certainly expected to. In all likeliness, he could be the one to retire Goldberg, but with so many Saudi Arabia paydays coming up over the years, we find it hard to imagine that Goldberg will stay retired.

Hopefully, Reigns becomes the person to do it and put an end to part-timers winning World titles.

1 / 7 NEXT