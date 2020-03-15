6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: WWE building top RAW star to face Brock Lesnar, Former Champion out for 8 months with injury?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar (left); Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The past week has been filled with uncertainty in the wrestling world, with WWE and other companies being forced to adapt to a situation that they've never faced before.

It's going to be a busy or idle few weeks, but WWE has made it clear that the show must go on. We're going to cut the introduction short this week and jump right into the rumors.

#6. Hope is true: A more 'serious' direction and possible Brock Lesnar challenge

Does a new challenge await?

We're not sure what the status of WrestleMania 36, which is why Drew McIntyre's coronation as WWE Champion could be postponed. Either way, Tom Colohue revealed that Bobby Lashley and Rusev's feud is effectively over, with WWE rebuilding Bobby Lashley as a possible opponent for Brock Lesnar.

The story between Lashley and Rusev is gone, it's simply over. So, they have got to find something new and they have got to find something new fast. So throwing in Lashley with I believe it was Zack Ryder, so they gave him a match as a way to start his rebuild. He will get more as time goes on and really help to rebuild him and establish him even further, as they move towards a match with Brock Lesnar.

He said that Lashley has moved on and the dissension teased with Lana could be the direction moving forward.

That match is still very much on the cards, but it needs quite a bit of rebuilding. Lashley has moved on. They were already teasing dissension, where Lashley was getting annoyed with his new wife. That seems like the way they will go with this

We hope this is true because it's one of the main reasons Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in the first place. He admitted to being frustrated when he didn't get the Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam 2018 and he's well-deserving of it.

1 / 12 NEXT