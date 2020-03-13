WWE Rumors - Inactive Superstar set to return to RAW after one-year absence

While WrestleMania's status is still up in the air amid the coronavirus pandemic, WWE hasn't stopped the build-up for the biggest show of the year. As announced by the company, SmackDown will emanate live from the Performance Center this week and the same is expected to happen with the rest of the shows leading up to WrestleMania.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is stacked with the confirmed returns of Paige, Jeff Hardy, and John Cena, along with the reported comeback of Nia Jax.

Jax, however, is not currently scheduled to return to the Blue brand, as revealed by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A report going around stated that the former RAW Women's Champion has been cleared to return to the ring and that she will be brought back to SmackDown.

While the first half of the aforementioned report is true, the latter may not be accurate as the current plan could be to get Jax back to RAW.

Meltzer revealed the following in the WON:

Nia Jax has been medically cleared to return after reconstructive surgery on both knees. It’s just a question of when they want to start her back and where. Right now she’s earmarked for Raw, and not Smackdown as has been reported in many places

Jax has been out of action since WrestleMania 35 as the Superstar underwent knee reconstruction surgery to fix the ACL issues in both her knees after last year's grand show. The lengthy rehabilitation period has finally come to an end as she has been given the green signal to compete again.

Fans have been speculating that Paige's return to SmackDown could be to introduce the returning Jax as Bayley's WrestleMania opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, the latest update from Meltzer contradicts the speculation. Jax has also denied the news of her return but we all know that it's just a ploy to mislead the WWE Universe.

WWE can get her back before WrestleMania but the ideal scenario would be for Paul Heyman to save up her return for RAW after WrestleMania.