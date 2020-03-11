WWE star Nia Jax threatens to quit wrestling just days before her rumored return

Of all the things you might say WWE Superstar Nia Jax is, 'lucky' isn't one of them.

The powerful, dominant and popular former RAW Women's Champion may be one of WWE's top female performers, but she's enjoyed a luckless run as of late, to say the least.

Jax has spent some ten months out on the sidelines due to injury, having needed surgery to repair a double cruciate ligament injury after WrestleMania 35 last year.

There were some concern that the 35-year-old may be some way away from returning when, just a few weeks ago, she gave a concerning update on her status.

This week, however, it had looked as though things had turned a corner after rumors surfaced that Jax had, after all, been medically cleared to compete, and was set to be backstage at this week's SmackDown in readiness for a comeback.

A curious social media post from the Superstar herself, though, has poured some cool water over the excitement of those fans eager to see her in the ring once more, with Jax suggesting on Twitter that she might just "forget it", and revert to her days as a model instead.

While many will hope that this was just a way of Jax having a little fun with fans and an excuse to show off an incredible photo from her past, the language she used does hint at some frustration.

Jax's loyal supporters will be keeping their fingers crossed and will be hoping that the tweet was not a result of any further set-backs for the cousin of The Rock, especially with WrestleMania just around the corner.