WWE Rumors - Possible NXT Plans for Matt Hardy if he had re-signed

Hardy could have been nxt-bound (Pic Source: WWE)

Matt Hardy is possibly heading to AEW now that his WWE contract his run out. The Young Bucks made an appearance at the end of his last Free The Delete video on YouTube hinting this. That would not have happened, had Matt Hardy stayed with WWE.

In an interview with PWInsider via WrestleTalk, Matt Hardy says that he was offered his own 'Broken' faction in NXT. All he had to do was sign on the dotted line and according to him, Triple H had a 'vision for him.' Of course, as we all know by now, that didn't come to pass. Matt did say that he wanted to stay with WWE, but it just didn't work out.

Hardy did say he and WWE were on different pages, almost a week ago on his YouTube channel. He said:

"The reason I needed to leave WWE was because, when it comes to my creative stance, and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I want it to go for these last 3 or 4 years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor. I just think myself and WWE are on different pages."

Matt Hardy's AEW debut is still in question, but the evidence so far suggests that he will be revealed as The Exalted One. Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda even spotted an easter egg on a recent tweet on AEW's official Twitter account that seemingly confirmed Matt Hardy is AEW bound.

The first letter of each line spells out M-A-T-T-H-A-R-D-Y. https://t.co/8cSCBiFKZa — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 7, 2020

On the other hand, Hardy did say that he's still trying to decide where he ends up next. He said he has spoken to NXT, NWA, Impact Wrestling and/or AEW. Hardy's recent comments will only heighten the speculation about his next move.

If some fans were gambling on an AEW debut for Matt Hardy, the odds would be very much in their favor. To quote Star Wars, 'The force is strong with this one.'