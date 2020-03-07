AEW drops biggest hint yet that Matt Hardy is The Exalted One

Is Matt Hardy All Elite?

AEW have been teasing a lot of things on social media recently, not least of all the identity of The Exalted One - and the latest #FreeTheDELETE video from Matt Hardy saw the former WWE Superstar joined by long-time rivals and AEW Executive Vice Presidents as he sought help to resurrect The Broken One!

Well, following several teasers posted at opportune times, it looks like the leader of Dark Order may just have been revealed, with AEW, quite literally, spelling it out in their latest post regarding the identity of The Exalted One.

While a recent post seemed to hint that Luke Harper was The Exalted One, AEW's latest lengthy piece may seem cryptic at first, but formatting is everything.

The layout of the literature posted literally spells out "M-A-T-T-H-A-R-D-Y" if you isolate the first letter of each line. Now, this could all be one big red herring, but it's starting to get so obvious that it can only be him, right?

Might we see 'Broken' Matt Hardy in All Elite Wrestling?

Well, only time will tell, but it definitely looks more likely than ever before!

The first letter of each line spells out M-A-T-T-H-A-R-D-Y. https://t.co/8cSCBiFKZa — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 7, 2020