Insane detail about AEW tweets seemingly reveals Matt Hardy signing (Opinion)

Is Matt Hardy setting himself for an AEW debut?

One of the hottest stories in wrestling right now is undoubtedly the contractual situation regarding Matt Hardy - and it looks like All Elite Wrestling may just be Hardy's next destination, with a very peculiar detail about some recent AEW tweets hinting very strongly that The Woken One may just be about to reveal himself as The Exalted One!

Matt Hardy's contractual situation with WWE is probably best described as "approaching expiry" with several reputable outlets reporting that WWE tabled a generous financial offer to the 45-year-old, but that both parties were poles apart with regards to creative and booking decisions as Hardy enters the twilight of his career.

Well, one of the major storylines in AEW of late has been that of the leader of Dark Order, with a mystery figure named 'The Exalted One' being teased. Many thought Raven was set to be confirmed as the figurehead of the faction after his spontaneous and stoic appearance in the crowd this past week, but that's now being reported as a red herring.

With Hardy having several interactions with AEW talents - like a "get well soon" and a "stay home" - the former ECW Champion is strongly rumored to be signing with the company, and AEW's recent tweets further that notion for one really bizarre reason.

AEW have tweeted out two cryptic Dark Order messages this week, both at the same time - 3:01am. A coincidence? Well, probably not, but what could the message be?

Well, if reports are to be believed, Matt Hardy's WWE contract ends on March 1st - or 3/1.





This translates to "Join Dark Order"



More importantly, tweeted at 3:01am.



3/1... March 1st. The date Matt Hardy's WWE contract apparently expires. https://t.co/K0MLy7oswf — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 25, 2020

Much like Jon Moxley's situation, if Hardy's contract expires, there wouldn't be a no-compete clause, meaning Hardy could turn up as and where he pleases as soon as he's out of contract.

Stay tuned...