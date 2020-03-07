6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Bray Wyatt's secret revealed after 6 years, Title change at Elimination Chamber revealed? (March 6th, 2020)

A great episode

A fantastic episode of Friday Night SmackDown concluded and while Elimination Chamber 2020 isn't the most hyped PPV before WrestleMania 36, WWE still did a good job with the episode.

The focus was primarily on the Chamber but we felt that the overall progression of storylines heading into WrestleMania 36 was great. This was the boost that SmackDown needed after months of average programming and RAW being superior quality-wise.

It started with legends and ended with a gauntlet match. WWE does gauntlet matches well and as with the years before - they established superstars in a big way. Let's cut this short and jump right into the things that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown.

#6. Bray Wyatt's secret

Bray Wyatt

As usual, we loved the Firefly Fun House segment. Now that time has passed since Super ShowDown, perhaps the damage to Bray Wyatt wasn't as bad as people thought. We still don't think Goldberg vs Roman Reigns needed the Universal Championship, but in such cases - it is what it is.

A feud against John Cena is anything but a "consolation prize" and the Firefly Fun House returned ahead of Elimination Chamber. In the segment, Wyatt spoke about why he chose John Cena and it was the Ramblin' Rabbit who revealed Bray Wyatt's secret - that his loss to John Cena 6 years ago at WrestleMania 30 led to a downward spiral in his personal life and career.

It was a short segment but the perfect example of "less is more" in wrestling. In just a matter of minutes, Wyatt managed to add another layer to the storyline and give an actual reason for the rivalry and why he went after John Cena.

Storyline-wise, we believe that this could end up being the most exciting WrestleMania 36 feud. That, however, depends on how frequently Cena will appear in the coming month.

