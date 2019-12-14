6 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Real meaning behind creepy Bray Wyatt segment, Former World Champion getting another major singles push? (13th December, 2019)

An eerie segment and an epic ending

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It's certainly been a noteworthy episode and though it started slow, we felt that it picked up the pace incredibly and each match told a great story with some solid storyline progression.

The main rivalry, of course, is the one between The Miz and Bray Wyatt and we're so excited about the latest segment that we're going to cut short our introduction that's usually longer and get right into what happened this week on Friday Night SmackDown!

#6 The creepy Bray Wyatt-The Miz segment

Bray Wyatt's creepiness reached a new level

Our favorite segment of the night, was, without a doubt, the one between The Miz and Bray Wyatt. The Miz wasn't present in the arena but Renee Young interviewed him in his house in Los Angeles, where he justified his absence by stating that he was concerned for the safety of his family.

Mid-interview, Maryse screamed from upstairs for The Miz to go take a look and she showed the tablet where the camera revealed that Monroe Sky, their daughter, was playing with figures that looked like the Firefly Fun House characters. When they went to her room, they were shocked to see a figure of a little girl who had The Fiend's face.

The same doll even made an appearance on the Firefly Fun House afterward and the first thing fans instantly assumed was Liv Morgan. However, this was done on purpose. WWE simply wants us to think it's about Liv Morgan but she's on RAW and it's a tease.

However, we must admit that this storyline about Wyatt wanting what The Miz has (a loving family and a balanced life) is a fantastic storyline given that it's only had two episodes to build towards!

