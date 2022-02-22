6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW 1500:  Edge's dream WrestleMania opponent revealed, Top champion finally set to turn heel after a year?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the 1500th episode of the show and the road to WrestleMania continued to take shape with more matches being made official.

It was filled with superstars trying to cement their place at The Grandest Stage of Them All, as well as big matches with big title implications. Overall, it was a strong episode, but not without its faults.

We'll leave the critical aspect to Best and Worst, while we analyze what was subtly told to us on the red brand this week

#6. Edge's road to WrestleMania on RAW

WWE @WWE



@EdgeRatedR

#WWERaw "I still dream about walking down that aisle at #WrestleMania , soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be 𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍." "I still dream about walking down that aisle at #WrestleMania, soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be 𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍."@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw https://t.co/P5OKSYpBB5

Edge made his return to RAW this week for the first time since the 2022 Royal Rumble. On that occasion, he teamed up with his wife Beth Phoenix to face The Miz and Maryse. It was "The It couple" vs. "The Grit couple".

Of course, the Hall of Famer couple walked out victoriously. With that behind him, Edge is now focused on the road to WrestleMania. Given his status as a 11-time world champion and a Hall of Famer, he doesn't need to earn his spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He won't be involved in any title matches this year, but it could be argued that barring the WWE or Universal title match, few matches on the card are bigger than one involving Edge. It looks like there will be a brand new opponent for him, and all indications seem to be heading towards a first-time-ever clash for The Rated-R Superstar.

There certainly are a lot of options on the roster, and none bigger than 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles. While the two haven't interacted, Edge hinted at it with one word - Phenomenal. He asked somebody on the roster to step up to the plate.

It will be interesting to see if Styles is, in fact, the one who steps up for the dream clash against Edge after his announcement.

Edited by Kaushik Das