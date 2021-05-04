6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Backstage figure to make in-ring return, 49-match winning streak ends controversially

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was a huge improvement from the last edition, and we had an entertaining episode minus a few hiccups.

An honorable mention goes out to Angel Garza, who shoved a rose up Drew Gulak's backside after promising to do exactly that before their match on RAW. Alexa Bliss had an interesting segment as well, where there seemed to be a moment of hesitation before she looked more sinister than ever.

"Wherever Lilly goes... trouble seems to follow. Lilly just told me a certain someone may have caught her beady little eyes. I can't tell you who yet though. That's our dirty little secret."@AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OW9JcV7SqL — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021

There were a couple of subtle and interesting moments involving Lily that people missed. Alexa Bliss said that "someone caught Lily's eye", and this is what happened.

Alexa Bliss said "someone caught Lilly's eyes" pic.twitter.com/teUzRJeDcQ — Lasik'd, Fully Vaccinated PS5 Haver Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) May 4, 2021

Lily was even placed in the background during the Angel Garza-Drew Gulak interaction. Is it a coincidence that Garza emerged with a more aggressive side? Deville and Garza could be the next two superstars possessed by Alexa Bliss' Lily.

There was a somewhat pointless Women's Tag Team Title match on RAW. The bout ended with Lana tapping out as usual.

The biggest talking point of the night, however, was Eva Marie's return to WWE.

Apart from these few parts of RAW, here is what WWE subtly told us in a heavy and impactful episode.

#6 Charlotte Flair's manipulation could lead to more than just a RAW Women's Title shot

Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair

We've been saying it for weeks now, but ever since her return to RAW post-WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair has been doing the best work of her career. She defeated Dana Brooke on RAW in a solid match that made both superstars look good.

Mandy Rose attacked Charlotte Flair post-match, indicating that they will face off in a week or so on RAW.

Authority figure Sonya Deville came out to the ring to have a meeting with Charlotte. Deville claimed that she has the same power as Adam Pearce.

What was interesting was the implication that Charlotte Flair had Sonya Deville in her pocket. She manipulated her way into the Women's Title match at WrestleMania Backlash, after which the Champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka came out.

Ripley wasn't happy, and Asuka called the situation "bull crap" in the most hilarious way possible.

While Asuka stood tall at the end on RAW, it was Charlotte Flair who was the centerpiece even without the Championship.

Her alliance with Sonya Deville could be a relatively long-term storyline on RAW. If anything, it has been subtly implied that The Queen will be the one to set up Sonya Deville's in-ring return.

