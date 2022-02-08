6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Big title change not happening, Top champion's heel turn to take place next week?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was an interesting episode that had a good start and finish, with some important segments and matches in between. We're now a little over a week away from Elimination Chamber, and the company focused on the build to the show.

Bobby Lashley, the WWE Champion, didn't have too much of a role apart from a promo in his hometown of Denver, Colorado. He seemed a lot more like a babyface and certainly got a deserved hero's reception from the crowd. That aside, here are the important things that were subtly told to us on RAW this week.

#6. RK-Bro's future after an eventful episode of RAW

RAW this week opened with the conclusion of the Academic challenge. To keep you up to speed, it was a best of three series. The first was a spelling bee academic challenge, which was won by RK-Bro.

The second one was a Scooter Race which was won by Chad Gable after Otis knocked Riddle right before the finish line. The third one was this week - a Quiz Bowl.

While The Alpha Academy had the edge and was about to win it, a couple of wrong answers allowed RK-Bro to catch up and pick up the win, securing their number one contender's spot for the RAW Tag Team titles.

The segment was surprisingly fun and enjoyable. Gable is truly growing into his role as a heel and it's easy to hate him, which means that he's doing an incredible job. RK-Bro, on the other hand, are the perfect babyfaces. Post-quiz, The Alpha Academy defeated The Street Profits.

While the RAW Tag Team title match hasn't been announced as of this writing, we fully expect it to take place at the Elimination Chamber show. Unfortunately for RK-Bro fans, they are unlikely to recapture the titles as WWE is most likely looking for a break-up and feud between Riddle and Orton.

It's a shame because the reactions they get are incredible and they could easily have another year together if the promotion chooses to keep them as a tag team.

The main event was supposed to be Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a first-time-ever match-up, but it was spoiled by Kevin Owens, who caused a DQ by attacking Riddle. Randy Orton came out for the save and it predictably became a tag team bout.

However, it was Rollins and Owens who won the match, indicating that they could be a tag team heading into WrestleMania 38 if there are no better plans in place. It was a fun main event, albeit slightly predictable.

