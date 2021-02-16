6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Elimination Chamber: Former Champion not getting pushed this year, 3-time World Champion set to make a big return this Sunday? (February 15th, 2021)

This was the RAW before Elimination Chamber 2021, and WWE delivered in a big way. There were shocking moments and an impressive gauntlet match to end the night on the red brand. The night was centered around the Gauntlet Match, but a lot happened in the episode of RAW:

#6 Kofi Kingston replaces The Miz on RAW, but is KofiMania 2 in order?

Kofi Kingston and The Miz were in a dispute

The Miz made a shocking announcement at the start of RAW revealing that he would be forfeiting his spot at the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. Due to his status as Mr. Money in the Bank, he wanted to throw in an element of unpredictability.

The Miz vouched for his tag team partner John Morrison to get his spot, but Kofi Kingston argued that The Guru Of Greatness isn't a former WWE Champion. The Miz said that he is a former ECW World Champion, and the bickering made Adam Pearce shut both parties up.

He set up a match on RAW between The Miz and Kofi Kingston. If The A-Lister won, Morrison would get the final spot in the Elimination Chamber, and if Kofi Kingston emerged on top, he book his place in the WWE Championship match.

Kingston won on RAW, and he was the second entrant in the Gauntlet Match along with AJ Styles. Unfortunately, we didn't see a repeat of his magical gauntlet performance from SmackDown two years ago.

Kofi Kingston (just like Seth Rollins the year before him) used the gauntlet match to elevate himself, but 2021 won't be his year. The New Day member was the first Superstar to get eliminated in the RAW Gauntlet Match, indicating that KofiMania part two won't be happening in 2021.

On a side note, we find it a bit surprising that WWE decided not to add Braun Strowman to the Elimination Chamber match - even if he is a former Universal Champion and not WWE Champion.

NOT who @ScrapDaddyAP was hoping to see tonight...@BraunStrowman wants to know why he is NOT in the Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday at #WWEChamber!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IMdpzVndE1 — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

It seemed like a bit of a mistake, but what was a clear indication from RAW is that Kofi Kingston won't be getting a singles push in 2021 and that will be going to his fellow New Day member Big E over on SmackDown