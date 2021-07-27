6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Huge return delayed for another month, Legend to come back next week and get title shot?

This week's edition of RAW was met with a mixed response, and understandably so. The build to SummerSlam continued on the Red brand and things did, in fact, heat up.

One example was Reginald's incredible ring entrance and exit as the 24/7 Champion, while Drew McIntyre's feud with Jinder Mahal continued to intensify. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali picked up their first win as a tag team against Mace and T-Bar.

A lot happened on RAW this week, with the women once again headlining the show. Did Bobby Lashley issue a formal response to Goldberg? Who were the new title contenders that emerged? We highlight this, some of the big feuds on RAW, and what WWE subtly told us this week:

#6. The RAW Women's title picture means a delayed return

Nikki A.S.H. opened the show this week just as she closed it the previous week - by celebrating. She had seven days to process her RAW Women's Championship victory and the live crowd in Kansas City loved her.

However, it should come as no surprise that five-time RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair interfered, completely discredited Nikki, and went on with the same promo that she usually cuts.

Rhea Ripley interjected as well and after all the verbal chaos, it was Sonya Deville who came out to announce a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Flair wanted a non-title match to prove that Nikki A.S.H.'s win was just a fluke and it was made official. In the main event, she defeated Nikki in a bizarre decision - seemingly to troll fans.

The RAW Women's Champion cut a bad promo after the match saying she "almost" beat her, which doesn't make her seem like a great babyface champion. She challenged Flair to a rematch on RAW next week and the latter accepted before ending the show with a beatdown.

The Triple Threat bout is a good match and hopefully it will mark the end of either Charlotte Flair or Rhea Ripley looming around the RAW Women's title picture. What it also means is that the delay of Becky Lynch's return is now confirmed. With the SummerSlam match set, there seems to be no way that WWE will bring Lynch before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The RAW after SummerSlam seems to be a realistic target for Becky Lynch to return. But that means her return would have been delayed for five months more than expected.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das