Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We'll be skipping through a few rather unimportant matches and segments, but this wasn't the strongest episode of RAW that we've seen.

There could have been a lot that was done better but ultimately, it was the go-home show to Clash of Champions 2020. What happened on the RAW leading up to the PPV where every title must be defended?

#6 That Mysterio family segment on RAW

Did Seth Rollins cause internal family chaos?

We’re not sure how exactly to go about describing what happened in the segment, but it has to rank up as potentially the weakest and most cringe-worthy WWE segment of the year. It’s a shame because it involves too much of Rey Mysterio’s family, whereas in reality, it should ideally just be something between Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins.

We mentioned that bringing in Rey Mysterio’s family too much on RAW might be detrimental to Dominik and in all of his matches and segments till now, this was by far the worst. It’s a bit unfortunate since he didn’t say anything.

Either way, Seth Rollins came out with what looked like a fake DNA test and tried to run down the old road of how Dominik Mysterio isn’t Rey Mysterio’s biological son.

He then turned it around, suggesting that Aalyah Mysterio isn’t his daughter. He upset his daughter after mentioning that she hasn’t seen anything in the world.

Seth Rollins brought up the fact that she went to Murphy in concern and while we’re no sure as to what the implication is.

After a few segments on RAW, the family was seen backstage and Aalyah was visibly upset at her father, telling him that the only reason she was there was to support Dominik Mysterio. Her brother didn't look good sitting silently in all of this. She walked away, upset at her father's comment about her being a naive 19-year-old.

Murphy even had an interaction with Aalyah, apologizing for hurting her in any way.

We’re not sure what the objective of all this is, but we only have one question - why?