6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible plans for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in 2023, 15-time champion quietly turns face after 5 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Hell in a Cell 2022. The premium live event turned out to be one of the shows of the year so far, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins delivering an all-time classic.

We were to see the immediate fallout from that on RAW one night later, and that's precisely what happened as the red brand was filled with several twists and turns. The build-up to Money in the Bank 2022 has begun, and there is already one title match made official with two more major ones potentially teased.

From immediate plans to long-term ones, here is what WWE subtly told us on Monday night:

#6. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins leave all loose ends untied on RAW

WWE @WWE



, you have a LOT of explaining to do.

#WWERaw WHY SETH WHY? @WWERollins , you have a LOT of explaining to do. WHY SETH WHY?@WWERollins, you have a LOT of explaining to do.#WWERaw https://t.co/5IRVd0W7F9

Cody Rhodes came out to a hero's reception, and Seth Rollins once again confronted him. It appeared to be a wholesome moment where Rollins, while admitting that he didn't like Rhodes, couldn't help but respect him.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

It seemed as though all the hard feelings were behind them, and it was time for them to move on. Rhodes even stated his intention to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, Rollins attacked him from behind with a sledgehammer.

Given the nature of his injury, it wouldn't be surprising for Cody Rhodes to miss the rest of 2023 despite claiming his interest in the Money in the Bank ladder match. There is no way that he should be competing in a ladder match of that caliber without being medically cleared.

Either way, it could set up a feud between them in 2023, perhaps on a bigger stage, whether it's the Royal Rumble or even a high-stakes rematch at WrestleMania 39. However, all of that could be out of the window should Rhodes continue to compete in the coming months.

#5. The return of The Dirty Dawgs and a possible character change

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

MVP and Omos briefly returned to RAW one night after Hell in a Cell 2022, where the latter crushed his opponent before Byron Saxton could even complete a sentence (literally). They were quickly interrupted by The Dirty Dawgs, who went missing from TV after Dolph Ziggler's feud with Bron Breakker ended.

The Dirty Dawgs were interviewed, and MVP was furious at what happened. Ziggler superkicked MVP with a subtle face turn that happened for the 15-time champion and even Robert Roode.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

It looks like a fresh turn under the radar and a feud that will begin.

#4. The Street Profits are the next hurdle for The Usos

The Street Profits faced Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos on RAW and picked up the win via count-out. Considering The Usos don't lose that frequently, they have had quite a few defeats.

Despite the nature of the win, there was no hint that The Street Profits would dethrone them. From its looks, we might see yet another victory for The Usos, and the former RAW Tag Team Champions will likely have to go to the back of the line again.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

#3. Theory takes a bolder step in his pursuit of greatness

Bobby Lashley came out on RAW. Although he intended to go after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he was confronted by the youngest US Champion in the company's history - Theory.

It was a bold move by Theory, and very unlike him, so we were surprised when he confronted Lashley and not the other way around. The two seem to be on a collision course, and after The All Mighty embarrassed Theory during his selfie moment, it's clear that they will clash for the US Title soon. If WWE wants the title on Theory, expect him to use all kinds of tactics to keep the reign intact.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

#2. Riddle vs. Roman Reigns still seems to be the plan

Riddle came out on Miz TV and challenged Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This falls in line with rumors that Riddle vs. Reigns is being planned for the main event of Money in the Bank 2022.

While there were rumors that plans had changed, it seems as though WWE has stuck to its guns. With Lashley occupied with Theory and Riddle throwing out the challenge, it's clear that The King of Bros will be taking his biggest career step yet, presumably to set up Randy Orton's return.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

#1. The Judgment Day's big shake-up

If you say that you saw this coming on RAW, you're probably lying. Rumors of Finn Balor's recruitment to The Judgment Day were floating about, so it was a bit underwhelming when he simply came out and shook hands with Edge.

However, there was a twist in store - Edge got kicked out of the faction that he created. It was a shocking moment, perhaps done to write the Hall of Famer off-TV as well as turn him face due to the absence of Cody Rhodes for the rest of the year.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out with Finn Balor as the clear new leader. Keeping up the momentum, Rhea Ripley later became the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship after winning a Fatal-Four Way Match.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far