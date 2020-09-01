Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! We could likely have over ten pages on this episode alone, but we've decided to cut it down a little bit.

The two major parts we'll be cutting out is RAW Underground and the RETRIBUTION segments. RAW Underground was intense this week, with Jessamyn Duke making her debut, Riddick Moss knocking out a game Titus O'Neil, and Apollo Crews brawling with Shelton Benjamin.

As for RETRIBUTION, they made their presence known during The Street Profits-Andrade and Angel Garza rematch from SummerSlam 2020. Angel Garza went running away with Demi Burnett when RETRIBUTION came and abandoned her backstage when he encountered them again.

But that was only one part of it. There were layers to the show and while it got mixed reviews on social media, a lot of things happened on tonight's show. It wasn't the worst episode of RAW. Though it wasn't without its faults, it was one of the better shows this past month.

Here are a few things WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#6 Randy Orton secures a title shot on RAW - What awaits him at Clash of Champions?

Triumph for Randy Orton

Randy Orton opened RAW and was quickly confronted by Keith Lee - who looked like a star from start to finish. Randy Orton's entire mannerism and body language changed when he was confronted by the man who beat him in just six minutes.

Keith Lee managed to get a win over Dolph Ziggler to earn a slot in the main event - a Triple Threat match featuring a No.1 Contender's spot. Randy Orton beat Kevin Owens thanks to a little assistance (we'll get to that) while Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio.

In the main event, the three men went at it and it was Randy Orton who walked out victorious at the end. Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre will be expected to headline Clash of Champions 2020 and if Dave Meltzer on WOR is to be believed, then Randy Orton could end up beating Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Clash of Champions - setting up a readymade feud with Keith Lee.