6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible spoiler on HIAC main event, Incredible new story for Alexa Bliss revealed

This week's episode of RAW was a good one. Now, there are only two episodes of RAW until Hell in a Cell 2021. A lot was happening, with some directly impacting Hell in a Cell, and the rest, not so much.

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke established themselves as the next potential Tag Team title challengers on RAW in some interesting but relatively unimportant moments. Cedric Alexander shocked Shelton Benjamin by beating him in a minute, while Mace and T-Bar decimated The Lucha House Party on RAW. Mansoor also had an interesting interaction with Mustafa Ali.

The main event, of course, featured Drew McIntyre vs Kofi Kingston to determine Bobby Lashley's WWE title opponent at Hell in a Cell 2021. Let's begin with the most important match of the night.

#6 Drew McIntyre secures his spot at Hell in a Cell on RAW

Despite the pre-match trash talk, there was nothing but respect between the two men

The decision to book the rematch between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston paid off. While it opened the show last time around, the bout headlined the episode, and almost all of this week's RAW centered around the build to the match.

As mentioned last week, Bobby Lashley was banned from having any ringside involvement on RAW. Had he interfered, The All Mighty would have been slapped with a 90-day suspension without pay.

What ensued was an incredible main event on RAW between two worthy superstars. It's not often in WWE that we see such clean finishes, but that's what we got this week.

"Let us not forget what happen right here on #WWERaw two short weeks ago when I did something @DMcIntyreWWE has not been able to do in months. He has NOT been able to beat @fightbobby! Me? Regardless of how it happened, I beat the #WWEChampion on my first try!"@TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/VE5fvsUs8s — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

It was a straightforward singles match between two veteran superstars on RAW, and for the most part, Drew McIntyre dominated. Kofi Kingston seemed to be gaining momentum at the time, but once he jumped from the top turnbuckle, McIntyre hit an unexpected upwards facing Claymore Kick out of nowhere.

The impact of it was instant, and he pinned Kofi Kingston before shaking his hand. Bobby Lashley, who was enjoying backstage throughout RAW, came out to lift his title.

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley is now official for Hell in a Cell 2021.

But this could very well be McIntyre's last opportunity at the title for a long time. If Bobby Lashley retains at Hell in a Cell, which we expect him to, McIntyre will be booted out of the WWE Title picture for a long period.

