6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Former Royal Rumble winner kicked out of Title feud, Underutilized Champion set to turn face after 2 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was yet another good episode this week with high stakes and important matches. Only the bizarre ending took away from it. We got a bit more in-depth with Eva Marie in her promos, indicating that she is going to be a "motivational" babyface character. Let's see how that works out.

That aside, the build to Hell in a Cell continued and it looks like it's going to be a good one. It's already started better than the build to WrestleMania Backlash, and a good pay-per-view could be in store - the final one before crowds return in July.

Let's begin with the Women's Championship feud and what lies ahead:

#6 Charlotte takes a step ahead on RAW, but is Asuka out of the picture?

Charlotte Flair was victorious this week on RAW

We've seen Charlotte Flair vs Asuka quite a few times in recent weeks, and hopefully, this episode was the last of such rematches, as it takes away the value from it.

A bout between the two stars is a WrestleMania-level match-up, but WWE has booked the match numerous times recently, with both women in the hunt for the RAW Women's Championship.

Asuka was pinned by Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash, but she beat Charlotte Flair a night later to stay in the mix. This week, both women had a great match, where The Queen won in a slightly controversial finish, as the latter's shoulder was not fully down.

Either way, it means that Charlotte Flair is right back in the hunt for the RAW Women's Title, and Asuka isn't far behind.

If the Japanese star is getting left behind again and WWE plans to move forward with Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair, then it is a decent way to protect The Empress.

The only issue is when the question arises as to what's next for Asuka. As of writing this article, Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair is official for Hell in a Cell 2021.

1 / 6 NEXT