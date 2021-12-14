6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Top superstar to take the pinfall at Day 1, Plans for a top legend's return canceled?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was another good episode to build-up to the Day 1 pay-per-view, and there are now only two episodes of the Monday night show remaining this year.

Given that the final two episodes of SmackDown on Christmas and New Year's Eve will be pre-taped, the main build-up to the Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on RAW - which is why the more important storylines have been on the red brand.

This week's show featured a lot of subtle hints about feuds and more going forward:

#6. Bobby Lashley's "underdog" entry into WWE title contention on RAW and the aftermath for Day 1

The central storyline of RAW was Bobby Lashley's entry into WWE title contention. The show opened with Lashley and MVP and they assumed that they were simply going to be added to the triple threat title match at Day 1.

That wasn't the case, as Adam Pearce told The All Mighty he would enter the match on one condition - he had to defeat Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and WWE Champion Big E all on the same episode of RAW.

This was a herculean task for anyone, but we aren't talking about any random superstar - it's Bobby Lashley. Admittedly, the one flaw with this story was the fact that the destructive, dominant former WWE Champion was presented as an underdog.

Owens was behind the plot to prevent it from happening, and he was also the first to face Lashley. Interestingly enough, the one-sided match ended in favor of Lashley as KO tapped out even before The Hurt Lock could be fully applied.

While Bobby Lashley was puzzled, Kevin Owens justified himself to Seth Rollins by saying that there was no way he was going to escape, so he simply took lesser damage than required.

When it was Rollins' turn, Owens had a ringside presence as he attacked The Architect to intentionally disqualify Lashley and prevent him from entering title contention. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville said that it wasn't going to end that way, and made the rest of Bobby Lashley's matches a no disqualification.

Within seconds, he speared Rollins for the pin. In the main event, complete chaos ensued, and an assist from MVP helped Lashley pin Big E to get a measure of revenge.

Now that The All Mighty is in the Fatal-Four-Way match, what will be the aftermath of it? On Day 1, Big E is still highly-likely to retain. Unfortunately for Kevin Owens, it has been rumored that he will be the one to take the pinfall as he is expected to leave WWE.

However, Lashley and Rollins could remain in contention come the Royal Rumble 2022. One thing is for sure - the WWE title match at the upcoming pay-per-view is likely to steal the show.

