6 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania: 2 Unexpected stars join The Hurt Business, Champion gets humiliated due to real-life incident?

Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania 37! It wasn't as epic as many expected it to be, but we seem to have a vague picture of what lies ahead at WrestleMania Backlash.

The main event of RAW is what caught the most attention along with a few segments. Here are a few things WWE subtly told us on RAW after WrestleMania 37.

#6 Bobby Lashley and the WWE Title feud on RAW post-WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley and Riddle

Bobby Lashley opened the show and was confronted backstage on RAW by former United States Champion Riddle. It led to the opening match, where the WWE Champion decimated The Original Bro with relative ease.

MVP came out later to cut a promo and was confronted by Drew McIntyre. While the former US Champion praised him, he didn't seem intent on giving the Scotsman another shot at Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Braun Strowman, who teased Title contention on RAW before WrestleMania came out as well, as did Randy Orton. Adam Pearce had to come out to salvage the situation and booked a Triple Threat between the three men for the RAW main event.

While it was an exciting main event on paper, it didn't turn out as well in the execution. It was a decent match and Randy Orton almost pinned Braun Strowman with the RKO, only to eat a Claymore Kick immediately and take the loss.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Randy Orton and Braun Strowman - who could end up feuding with each other. For Drew McIntyre, he continues to be in WWE Title contention on RAW post-WrestleMania.

But the most noteworthy thing from the entire episode is the fact that Mace and T-BAR, formerly of RETRIBUTION, came out and did MVP's bidding by attacking Drew McIntyre.

While it's not confirmed, they could be new members of The Hurt Business. WWE also hinted at wanting to wrap up the Drew McIntyre-Bobby Lashley feud for good. We expect that to happen at WrestleMania Backlash.

