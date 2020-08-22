Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2020. It was a happening episode with a whole lot to unpack.

Without dragging it at all, let's jump right into SmackDown and what happened on the show:

#6 Sonya Deville makes the stakes much higher for SummerSlam on SmackDown

The best promo of her career

Many people have praised Sonya Deville and stated that her potential is yet to be seen well before her move to SmackDown. Always dubbed a future Women's Champion, Deville proved o the 21st August episode of SmackDown that she's capable of so much more than what was given to her - and it showed in that incredible promo she cut on SmackDown - the best of her WWE career.

Mandy Rose cut a promo which seemed to be one where she seemed to be offering the olive branch, so to speak.

Sonya Deville not only rejected it, but she added the stakes to their SummerSlam match. Their match, which was already a Hair vs Hair match - will now be a No DQ contest where the loser will leave WWE. Not SmackDown - but WWE.

It's a shame that the last stipulation was added since it's great to have both women on the roster. Given how great Sonya Deville has been lately (and we already feel she's ready for a Championship feud), we would ideally like for her to be the one to win and stay in WWE. However, we expect Mandy Rose to win and for Sonya Deville to have an unexpected departure from SmackDown and WWE in general.

However, it could just be a hiatus. On that note, we love how Sonya Deville slapped Dana Brooke after the latter simply expressed her concern after the shocking attempted-kidnapping that happened this past week. Poor Dana Brooke.