6 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber: Canceled WrestleMania match to happen after 7 years, major change in plans for 3-time Champion?

It was an epic episode of SmackDown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada - the same venue that will host Elimination Chamber. We noticed that it's normally hard to hype a show one day before it happens, but WWE succeeded in it and delivered a great episode.

A shoutout to the main event segment featuring Sami Zayn's homecoming, as it delivered one of the loudest pops in recent memory. The beginning and the end were great, and almost everything in between was as well.

So what did WWE subtly tell us on SmackDown this week?

#6. Is WWE set to finally have a match that was canceled 7 years ago?

Bray Wyatt did us all a favor by taking out Hit Row on SmackDown - a clear move to get him cheered as a babyface as he recently lost momentum. Taking out Hit Row is a safe bet to get cheers.

But what was shocking was when Wyatt announced that he was going to face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley after Elimination Chamber. From the looks of things, WWE is going to try to finally have the Lesnar-Wyatt match that was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 32 seven years ago.

As you may remember, that match was changed in favor of Dean Ambrose instead and led to an underwhelming match. It looks like that was the direction that was subtly teased this week on SmackDown.

#5. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's new run on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler had an excellent opening match on the blue brand against Shotzi and home country hero Natalya. Despite Natalya not winning, it was a great showing for her and an even better one for Rousey and Baszler.

While The Baddest Woman on the Planet was reportedly going to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39, those plans seem to have changed entirely, with the duo possibly going after the Women's Tag Team Titles at The Show of Shows.

#4. How far is WWE planning to take the Karrion Kross-Rey Mysterio feud?

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross seems to be a never-ending feud. The constant mentions of Dominik Mysterio make it clear that the 25-year-old will be involved with his father in some capacity at WrestleMania 39.

However, we wouldn't be surprised if it was a tag team match - with Mysterio likely teaming up with somebody like Santos Escobar.

The feud between Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio is a short-term one, which we fully expect to end sooner rather than later.

#3. Is Asuka not winning at Elimination Chamber?

Asuka is undoubtedly the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match to determine Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 opponent. She has the most credibility by far, and it's understandable why fans are picking her over the likes of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan and Asuka had a banger of a match on SmackDown this week, with Carmella and Nikki Cross on commentary and Raquel and Natalya at ringside. Unsurprisingly, Asuka won and even stood tall at the end.

The fact that Asuka is directly being referred to as a favorite and dominated the way she did could be a subtle hint that WWE is throwing a curveball and plans to push somebody else instead.

#2. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to have a big change in direction for WrestleMania 39?

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre had a definitive conclusion to their feud against The Viking Raiders with a banger of a match. We loved the fact that The Raiders looked good in defeat as well.

This match was a subtle hint that with no singles plans, Sheamus and McIntyre would likely continue to be a tag team heading into WrestleMania 39.

#1. The Gunther-Madcap match and story

Madcap Moss had a great title challenge against Gunther, who has now crossed 250 days as the Intercontinental Champion - the longest-reigning champion of the 21st century.

We're not sure if WWE plans to break the Honky Tonk record of 454 (uninterrupted) days, but there seems to be no better option at this moment.

There was little that was hinted at to us in this match, apart from WWE dipping their toes with the Madcap Moss experiment. He certainly has all the tools.

