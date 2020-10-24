Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was a fantastic episode of SmackDown as usual and we're going to start from the top with the final segment of the show:

#6 Roman Reigns drops the ground-breaking consequences on SmackDown

There's going to be hell to pay.

It's hard to disagree that Roman Reigns is the best thing going on in WWE today and not just SmackDown. Like Arn Anderson and a few other legends stated, this is the Roman Reigns that we were always supposed to see. But ultimately, Vince McMahon and WWE spent years trying to make him the next John Cena before realizing that it'll never happen.

We are, however, getting the best version of Roman Reigns on SmackDown and it was the perfect conclusion to a solid episode. Roman Reigns came out in the final SmackDown segment to reveal the consequences of the Hell in a Cell battle and suddenly, the camera cut to what looked like Jey Uso (in a mask) on Roman Reigns' seat and table backstage. It turned out to be a ploy and Jimmy Uso told Roman Reigns to look back.

By then, it was too late and Jey Uso got the better of him. Despite facing a small struggle, he stood tall and attacked his cousin brother. When exiting, Jey Uso had Jimmy Uso come out as well and a furious Roman Reigns announced what the consequences would be.

Roman Reigns said that if he were made to quit, he would lose his "Tribal Chief" status and he could live with that. However, if he makes Jey Uso quit, then the consequences are much bigger. Not only will he have to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief, but he will have to obey him and do as he says.

To us, this is a big indicator that WWE might just be going with the Samoan faction going forward. What that means for Paul Heyman on SmackDown, we can't be too sure. But either way, it could be a step closer to the Samoan faction forming after Hell in a Cell 2020.