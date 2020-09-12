6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Major feud for Roman Reigns teased, Plans for Otis' failed MITB cash-in revealed? (September 11th, 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition to things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was a fun episode that had some great storyline progression. There wasn't much time wasted on SmackDown and WWE was quick to go deep into certain storylines and in some cases, even leave us on a cliffhanger. We'll start off by addressing perhaps the two most interesting segments on an overall brilliant episode of SmackDown.

Without wasting much time, let's jump right into it. Here's what WWE subtly told us this week on SmackDown:

#6 The new member of the Firefly Fun House on SmackDown and the implications

An interesting figure.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House episode of SmackDown was a highly-anticipated one after there was an announcement last week over a new character being introduced.

While we initially suggested that it was Alexa Bliss (and it's still not out of the realm of possibility, but we'll get back to that later), Bray Wyatt first introduced what appeared to be a parrot on SmackDown. However, we never got to see the parrot come out of the box and after Bray Wyatt said "I should have poked some holes in the box", the implication was that the parrot was dead.

In came puppet Vince McMahon, furious with Bray Wyatt and on the verge of firing him. The boss gave orders and introduced the new "Special advisor" to the Firefly Fun House - Wobbly Walrus.

Advertisement

WWE had filed a trademark for Wobbly Walrus earlier and there was speculation that they were going to use it on SmackDown for the Firefly Fun House. Those rumors came true.

It appears that Wobbly Walrus is a mockery of Paul Heyman and that could very well indicate that Bray Wyatt/The Fiend could be Roman Reigns' next opponent after Jey Uso at Clash of Champions 2020.