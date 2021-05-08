6 Things WWE Subtly told us on "Throwback" SmackDown: Faction to undergo a big change, History-making Title change to happen at WrestleMania Backlash?

Welcome to the things WWE subtly told us on the Throwback episode of SmackDown. It was a great edition this week - up until the midway point of the second hour. The show ended in a great way too, and this was the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash.

Since the blue brand's build to Backlash pay-per-view has been much better, it will be interesting to see how things play out. Here is what WWE subtly told us on the special old-school episode of SmackDown

#6 A collapse in the family dynamic on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso refuses to be just another right-hand man

For half a year on SmackDown now, there has been a clear dynamic between Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso. Roman Reigns is the main man, while Heyman is his advisor and Jey Uso proudly calls himself the right hand man.

Jimmy Uso has been out of action this whole time with an injury, and on the Throwback episode of SmackDown, he finally made his return after a year. The return was followed up by the Cesaro-Seth Rollins match.

The Usos were supposed to help Roman Reigns by preventing Cesaro from winning. Instead, Rollins had an altercation with Jey Uso at ringside and said that he didn't need his help before shoving him away.

Jimmy Uso didn't take kindly to this and superkicked him while Referee Charles Robinson looked away. It resulted in Cesaro picking up a hard-fought victory on SmackDown.

Post-match backstage, Seth Rollins got into it with Roman Reigns. When the Universal Champion confronted Jimmy Uso, he refused to take orders from The Tribal Chief like his brother.

In the main event, Jey Uso refused to pledge his allegiance to Roman Reigns and walked away from the ring before Cesaro made quick work of Reigns and The Usos.

It marked a big shift in dynamic, which is why it will be interesting to see how it plays out going forward.

