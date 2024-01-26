6-time champion to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40 instead of Brock Lesnar? Exploring the change of plans

Gunther is considered one of WWE's top champions today. The reigning Intercontinental Champion has targeted many stars along the way, including Brock Lesnar. However, recent developments regarding The Beast Incarnate might halt a possible face-off between both stars.

Brock Lesnar's last match in the Stamford-based promotion took place at SummerSlam 2023, where he faced a defeat against Cody Rhodes. It was then reported that his eventual return would be at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and many predicted this would lead to a dream match with Gunther at WrestleMania. However, after the revelation of Lesnar's name in Vince McMahon's lawsuit, plans may change.

The Ring General has overcome his opponents convincingly during his defence of the Intercontinental Title, except for Sami Zayn. The duo have locked horns only once on live TV. The match took place on RAW in June 2023. During their exciting clash, the Intercontinental Champion won only because of outside interference from Imperium members.

Sami has been eyeing the Intercontinental Title for a while now, and the former Bloodline member could confront Gunther and demand another title shot - possibly at WrestleMania - by reminding the latter about external interference in their previous clash.

Sami also doesn't have a set opponent or feud heading into WrestleMania 40, which is why he could also be a good pick for the champion. The former IC Champion also showcased that if needed, he could be physical and ruthless, much like the Austrian star.

Is Gunther confident he will face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Sami and The Ring General had a brutal match on the June 26, 2023, episode of RAW

Many were quite confident that Gunther and Brock Lesnar would finally face off at The Show of Shows this April. But considering recent events, it may not happen. Interestingly, the RAW star was also unsure whether it would happen at the event.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio in December 2023, Gunther stated that although he viewed Brock Lesnar as his "end boss," he was unsure whether they would face each other at WrestleMania 40.

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring too," said Gunther.

Was Sami Zayn involved in Gunther's hiring in WWE?

The six-time champion previously shared that when he was still quite new to the Stamford-based promotion, people asked him about Walter. While the former had good things to say about the Imperium leader, he theorized they passed on him because he "looked like an overgrown child."

It would be interesting to see what will eventually happen to Gunther and Brock Lesnar as WrestleMania 40 comes closer.

